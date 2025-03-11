Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins Account for Over 98% of Total Supply and Hedge Against Volatility

Share this article







by Maksym Sakharov by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Dollar-pegged stablecoins, dominating over 98% of the market, are driving global adoption as a hedge against volatility, reshaping financial infrastructure, and attracting institutional interest amid economic uncertainty.

The current markets are experiencing tailwinds due to the tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration and retaliatory measures from trading partners. So far, however, the market proponents are saying that Trump’s tariffs are primarily a negotiation strategy, and their effect on businesses and consumers will remain manageable.

Market uncertainty drives institutional interest

Adding to uncertainty are the inflationary pressures that could challenge the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting outlook as inflation is still stuck above the Fed’s 2% target. Besides that, an impending fiscal debate in Washington over the federal budget is also causing jitters in the market.

Resolving the debt ceiling remains a pressing issue, as the Treasury is currently relying on “extraordinary measures” to meet U.S. financial obligations. The exact timeline for when these measures will be exhausted is unclear, but analysts anticipate they may run out after the first quarter.

While the administration has proposed eliminating the debt ceiling, this could face resistance from fiscal conservatives in Congress. Despite these macroeconomic uncertainty, one sector that is experiencing steady growth is stablecoins, according to a recent report. Much of the volume is driven by flows in USDT and USDC.

Dollar-pegged stablecoins dominate the market

Stablecoins started as an experiment – a programmable digital currency that would make it easier for users to enter the crypto market and trade different digital assets. A decade later, they are a critical part of the wider digital financial infrastructure.



At present, the stablecoin market cap stands at a record $226 billion and continues to expand. Demand in emerging markets drives this growth. According to a recent Ark Invest report, Dollar-pegged stablecoins are dominating the market. They account for over 98% of the stablecoin supply, with Gold and Euro-backed stablecoins only sharing a small portion of the market.

In addition to this, Tether’s USDT accounts for over 60% of the total market. ARK’s research suggests that the market will expand and include Asian currency-backed stablecoins.



Besides that, digital assets are going through a shift marked by “stablecoinization” and “dollarization.” Asian nations like China and Japan have offloaded record amounts of US Treasuries. Saudi Arabia has ended its 45-year petrodollar agreement, and BRICS nations are increasingly bypassing the SWIFT network to reduce reliance on the US dollar.

Traditionally, Bitcoin and Ether served as the primary entry points into the digital asset ecosystem. However, over the past two years, stablecoins have taken the lead, now representing 35% to 50% of on-chain transaction volumes.

Emerging markets bet big on stablecoins

Despite global regulatory headwinds, emerging markets have been adopting stablecoins. In Brazil, 90% of crypto transactions are done via stablecoins, primarily used for international purchases.

A Visa report ranks Nigeria, India, Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil as the most active stablecoin markets, and Argentina ranks second in stablecoin holdings. Additionally, 6 out of every 10 purchases in the country were made using stablecoins pegged to the dollar, with near parity between USDC and USDT.

This shift towards stablecoins in Argentina is driven by high inflation and the need to protect against the devaluation of the Argentine Peso. Clearly, in countries with unstable currencies, people turn to stablecoins such as USDT to safeguard their wealth.

In addition to making cross-border transactions easier, this adoption offers a hedge against local currency volatility. This signals a serious challenge to outdated financial systems.

The future of stablecoins

Analysts predict that the 2025 stablecoin boom will push market capitalization to $400 billion or more. Projections suggest that stablecoins could reach a market cap of $3 trillion over the next five years. Most importantly, financial institutions are joining this trend. Stripe recently completed a $1 billion acquisition of Bridge, a startup that builds stablecoin infrastructure.

Traditional banks such as BBVA plan to launch their own stablecoins by the end of 2025. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller described stablecoins as an important innovation. He stated that digital currencies can cut reliance on payment intermediaries, lower global costs, and improve efficiency.

Last year, commerce nominee Howard Lutnick said stablecoins help support the dollar. Major Wall Street players like Bank of America, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, CBOE, Charles Schwab, and Citi are investing in the sector. Their participation signals that stablecoins are set to transform global payments.

The trend is clear: stablecoins are no longer a crypto experiment — they are becoming a core part of financial infrastructure in emerging markets to move money globally. As adoption accelerates, the question is not if stablecoins will transform payments but how quickly they will stand alongside — or even replace — outdated financial systems.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Maksym is an experienced IT management professional with over eight years of expertise in operations, service management, and leadership. He is also a co-founder and board member of WeFi. Having worked across start-ups and IT development companies, he has successfully managed operational performance across the Asia Pacific region. A dynamic and passionate leader, Maksym excels at inspiring teams, fostering a strong company culture, and driving business efficiency. More articles Maksym Sakharov