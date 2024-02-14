Digitex Exchange CEO Accused of Illegally Operating Crypto Futures by US Federal Authorities

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Digitex CEO Adam Colin Todd charged for willfully neglecting to establish and implement an AML program for Digitex Futures.

Digitex Cryptocurrency Futures Exchange CEO, Adam Colin Todd faces charges in a Florida federal court for willfully causing Digitex Futures to violate the Bank Secrecy Act — by neglecting to establish and implement an anti-money-laundering (AML) program.

According to the allegations, from January 2018 to April 2022, Adam Colin Todd allegedly operated Digitex Futures as an unregistered futures commission merchant in the United States. Additionally, the CEO of Digitex is charged with a failure to establish, implement, and uphold know-your-customer (KYC) norms, publicly refusing to enforce such policies for the company.

​​The absence of KYC requirements could create an environment conducive to criminal activities such as money laundering and sanctions evasion within the company. The accused has made an initial appearance in court, and if found guilty, Adam Colin Todd could potentially face a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

Cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform BitMEX‘s CEO, Arthur Hayes, has previously faced similar charges of “willfully” failing to comply with AML laws, including the failure to fulfill KYC obligations. Despite this, Arthur Hayes was released after posting a $10 million bail.

Commodity Exchange Act Violation

The CEO of Digitex Futures previously faced charges from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in 2022 for violating the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). The court accused Adam Colin Todd of utilizing various corporate entities, including Digitex LLC and Digitex Ltd., to operate an illegal cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform. Subsequently, the court mandated the suspect to pay almost $16 million to settle accusations.

Moreover, after failing to register himself and Digitex with the United States CFTC as futures commission merchants, Adam Colin Todd attempted to manipulate Digitex’s native token, DGTX, through noneconomic trading to artificially inflate its price, according to the CFTC. However, despite all legal issues, Adam Colin Todd remains active as a developer of Digitex Games, which also employs the DGTX token.

Amid charges of violating financial regulations and engaging in unregistered activities, the legal proceedings against Adam Colin Todd highlight the imperative for vigilance in the cryptocurrency space.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson