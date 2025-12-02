Digital Assets Forum Returns To London With Institutional-Focused Panels, Roundtables, And VIP Networking

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Digital Assets Forum will take place in London, bringing together industry leaders to discuss topics in digital assets, DeFi, and regulatory developments, with networking, panels, and exclusive VIP events.

Digital Assets Forum, a leading event for the institutional digital assets sector, is scheduled to take place in London on February 5th and 6th.

The forum will feature two stages of panel discussions, private roundtables for in-depth exchanges among industry professionals, and an exhibition area showcasing emerging products, services, and solutions.

In addition, a dedicated one-to-one meeting area will allow attendees to schedule individual discussions with participants. Opening with an exclusive VIP networking evening, the event is expected to attract allocators, institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers.

Executives from major companies across market infrastructure, payments, traditional and cryptocurrency banking, exchanges, asset management, advisory firms, and foundations will participate.

Confirmed speakers include Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs; Christopher Perkins, President & Managing Partner; Tim Grant, CEO of Deus X Capital; Francesco Filia, Founder & CEO of Fasanara Capital; Wayne Hughes, Head of Digital Assets at BNP Paribas; Mads Clemmensen, Digital Assets Lead at Danske Bank; Samantha Bohbot, Partner & Chief Growth Officer at RockawayX; Sabih Behzad, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies Transformation at Deutsche Bank; Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Capital; and Emma Lovett, Markets Digital Assets at J.P. Morgan, among others.

The conference agenda will cover key topics such as Stablecoins & Payments, exploring how regulated stablecoins may enhance liquidity management and cross-border settlements; Tokenization & On-Chain Capital Markets, examining the integration of traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi) through tokenized funds and real-world assets (RWAs); and Global Policy, focusing on regulatory developments in the US and Europe that shape institutional access and compliance standards.

Other sessions will address Digital Asset Treasuries, including strategies for secure custody, liquidity, and automation; Institutional Infrastructure, highlighting operational resilience, risk management, and cybersecurity; Institutional DeFi, presenting scalable strategies and risk frameworks; Generating Alpha, reviewing hedge fund strategies and execution in fragmented markets; and Institutional Allocation & Market Strategy, analyzing portfolio integration, risk management, and macro trends in digital asset adoption.

Secure Your Spot At The Digital Assets Forum: Early-Bird Registration Opens With Tiered Pass Options

Early-bird tickets are available from £699 for the general pass, which includes access to all content and stages, lunch with drinks, the AI-powered networking app, and the exhibition hall. VIP passes start at £1,199 and include:

Access to the VIP Night Party with speakers, sponsors, and media at a five-star venue

Exclusive access to the Speaker Lounge

President Pass is available for £2,999 (at a reduced price) and includes:

Access to the attendee list (excluding personal data)

Four one-to-one meetings with selected participants

Previous editions of the Digital Assets Forum have attracted over 2,000 attendees, 200 speakers, represented more than €3 trillion in assets under management, and included over 400 buy-side participants.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

