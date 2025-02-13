en en
News Report Technology
February 13, 2025

DFINITY Proposes Automatic SNS Target Version Advancement For Newly Created SNSs

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 13, 2025 at 4:32 am Updated: February 13, 2025 at 4:32 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 13, 2025 at 4:32 am

In Brief

DFINITY governance team has proposed enabling newly launched SNSs to automatically upgrade to the latest approved version without manual intervention, ensuring timely protection against vulnerabilities.

DFINITY Proposes Automatic SNS Target Version Advancement For Newly Created SNSs

The Governance team of DFINITY which contributes technology to the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain proposed a modification to the default settings of the Service Nervous System (SNS). The proposal involves changing the default value of NervousSystemParameters.automatically_advance_target_version from false to true, allowing newly launched SNSs to automatically upgrade to the latest approved version without requiring manual intervention.

According to the document, this change would enable SNSs to receive critical security updates and feature enhancements as soon as they become available, ensuring timely protection against vulnerabilities, even before swap finalization.

A recently introduced feature—the Opt-In Mechanism for Automatic SNS Target Version Advancement—allowed SNSs to voluntarily enable automatic upgrades to the latest approved versions sanctioned by the Network Nervous System (NNS). This opt-in system, which is already active, simplifies the upgrade process, reduces the operational burden on SNS communities, and ensures seamless adoption of community-approved improvements.

One notable implementation of this feature is OpenChat SNS, which has already enabled automatic upgrades. As a result, OpenChat will consistently remain up to date with the latest NNS-approved SNS version unless it explicitly opts out. This ensures that new features and updates become available within hours (as opposed to days or weeks), enhancing efficiency and security.

Automatic SNS Target Version Advancement To Become Default For New SNSs

The next proposed step is to make automatic SNS target version advancement the default setting for all newly created SNSs. However, projects will still retain full control over their upgrade schedules, as opting out remains a straightforward process via a ManageNervousSystemParameters proposal. This adjustment aims to enhance security, improve efficiency, and streamline the governance process while maintaining flexibility for individual SNS projects.

The ICP is a decentralized blockchain network designed to enable independent data centers worldwide to collaborate, creating an alternative to traditional centralized cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. By leveraging a unique set of protocols, ICP aims to build a more open and censorship-resistant internet. Recently, ICP has taken a step forward in decentralizing its infrastructure with the release of the Solenoid Roadmap milestone. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

