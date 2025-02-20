en en
News Report Technology
February 20, 2025

DFINITY Community Releases Proposal To Explore New Standards For RWA And Stablecoin Ledgers

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 20, 2025 at 8:40 am Updated: February 20, 2025 at 8:40 am
Edited and fact-checked: February 20, 2025 at 8:40 am

In Brief

The DFINITY developer community has released a proposal aimed at facilitating the exploration of new standards for managing real-world asset and stablecoin ledgers.

Developer community of DFINITY, which contributes technology to the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain, has released a proposal to explore new standards for managing real-world asset and stablecoin ledgers.

The token working group is currently exploring standards tailored to the unique needs of managing ledgers for real-world assets (RWAs), such as those that need to adhere to CMTAT standards, as well as stablecoin ledgers. These types of ledgers often require special management operations to ensure compliance, security, and the integrity of operations.

According to the document, as part of this initiative, several management operations have been considered for execution by privileged parties. One proposed operation is the temporary halt of all transaction processing while maintaining read access to the ledger’s state. This operation is intended to be useful in situations where transactions must be suspended, such as during maintenance, security concerns, or regulatory actions. 

The proposal also suggests the option of ledger deactivation, which would permanently halt all transaction processing. Unlike a pause, deactivation is irreversible, ensuring that the ledger cannot be used for transactions, though its historical data remains accessible.

Additionally, it is proposed to restrict specific accounts from being used in transactions. This operation could be applied to enforce compliance or respond to suspicious activity. Another proposed operation is to remove all tokens from a specific account, addressing scenarios such as fraud, regulatory action, or user-requested account closures, where tokens may need to be revoked or nullified.

These operations are intended to provide a strong framework for the compliant and secure management of token ledgers. DFINITY noted that further functionalities may be useful, and feedback from the community is welcomed.

DFINITY Proposes A Change To Default settings In Its Service Nervous System

DFINITY’s mission is to develop and contribute technology that supports the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain and its ecosystem. The ICP is powered by an innovative technology known as “chain-key cryptography,” which enables it to operate at web speed with high efficiency. This technology allows smart contracts to directly serve the web to end users and enables on-chain computing to scale without limits. With these capabilities, mass-market Web3 services can be run entirely on-chain, paving the way for blockchain to potentially serve as an alternative to traditional IT solutions, such as cloud services.

Recently, the Governance team at DFINITY, which contributes technology to the ICP blockchain, proposed a change to the default settings of the Service Nervous System (SNS). The proposal suggests modifying the default value of the NervousSystemParameters.automatically_advance_target_version from false to true. This change would enable newly launched SNSs to automatically upgrade to the latest approved version without requiring manual intervention.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.