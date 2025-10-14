DFG’s TOKEN2049 Singapore Event Connects Natural Ecosystems And Web3 Innovation

In Brief DFG hosted a private TOKEN2049 Singapore event, “From Bees to Blockchain,” exploring collaboration, sustainability, and lessons from natural ecosystems to inspire innovation and value creation in the Web3 space.

Global investment firm focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency, Digital Finance Group (DFG) hosted a private afternoon event titled “From Bees to Blockchain: Sweet Lessons in Collaboration” on October 2 at the Sentosa Pavilion during TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025. The gathering brought together a select group of partners, key opinion leaders, founders, and ecosystem contributors for an experience designed to integrate nature, innovation, and collective purpose.

The event ran from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM, beginning with honey-infused welcome drinks and opening remarks from Angela Tong, CMO of DFG and Jsquare, who highlighted the significance of collaboration and partnership within the Web3 ecosystem.

Attendees were then introduced to the world of bees by John Chong, Founder of BEE AMAZED Garden, whose presentation provided detailed insights into honeybee behavior and intelligence. The session covered techniques for minimizing stings, constructing hives with limited resources, and appreciating bees as nature’s original advocates of sustainability, offering reflections on the importance of collective effort and resilience.

The program continued with a live bee demonstration and photo opportunity, allowing participants to observe hive organization up close. Guests also experienced a multi-stage honey tasting featuring local varieties, accompanied by an exploration of the “seven organizational habits of highly dedicated bees.”

The afternoon concluded with a discussion drawing parallels between bee societies and the blockchain industry, emphasizing principles such as transparency, decentralization, and purpose-driven collaboration, followed by informal networking and a personalized honey gift set for each participant.

Through close interaction with bees and guided discussions on collaboration, value creation, and sustainability, the event provided a unique perspective on how natural ecosystems can inform human and technological innovation. The gathering strengthened connections within the DFG network and reinforced a shared commitment to fostering resilient, purpose-driven communities and generating long-term value within the Web3 ecosystem.

DFG Drives Global Web3 Innovation With Over $1B In Managed Assets

DFG is a prominent global investment and venture firm focused on Web3, founded in 2015. The firm manages assets exceeding $1 billion and maintains a diversified portfolio across multiple sectors of the blockchain ecosystem. Its investments include leading projects such as Circle, Ledger, Coinlist, Near, Solana, Render Network, ZetaChain, among more than 100 others.

DFG is dedicated to creating value for its portfolio companies through comprehensive market research, strategic consulting, and the provision of extensive global resources. The firm actively collaborates with some of the most innovative and high-potential blockchain and Web 3.0 projects, supporting initiatives that aim to drive transformative change within the industry.

Recently, DFG hosted a one-day summit during this year’s Korean Blockchain Week (KBW) in Seoul and organized an event at the TEAMZ Web3 AI Summit in Tokyo.

