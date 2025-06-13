Deutsche Telekom And NVIDIA Partner To Build Industrial AI Cloud For European Manufacturers

In Brief Deutsche Telekom and Nvidia are partnering to build Germany’s largest industrial AI cloud by 2026, aiming to support advanced manufacturing across Europe and strengthen the country’s digital sovereignty.

Telecommunications provider Deutsche Telekom revealed a partnership with Nvidia aimed at developing an industrial AI cloud tailored for European manufacturing, with deployment scheduled no later than 2026. The planned AI infrastructure, which will be based in Germany and managed by Deutsche Telekom, is intended to support a wide range of advanced manufacturing use cases such as product design, engineering processes, simulations, digital twin technology, and robotics.

The AI infrastructure, described as the largest of its kind in Germany to date, represents a notable step toward building a sovereign technological foundation for the country. It is intended to support broader industrial adoption and development of AI solutions. In its initial rollout, the facility will incorporate 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, distributed across NVIDIA DGX GB200 systems and NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers, alongside accompanying NVIDIA networking components and AI software solutions.

Advancing Germany’s Industrial Ecosystem Through Strategic Innovation

Deutsche Telekom is set to manage the AI facility and deliver cloud-based AI computing capabilities to the broader industrial sector in Europe. This infrastructure will allow users to deploy workloads powered by NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, as well as tasks accelerated by NVIDIA RTX and Omniverse technologies, supported by software from providers including Siemens, Ansys, Cadence, and Rescale. The platform is expected to benefit a wide spectrum of stakeholders, from Germany’s well-established small and medium-sized enterprises, known as the Mittelstand, to academic institutions, research organizations, and large corporations, offering access to advanced technological capabilities for innovation and development.

Accelerating The Path To AI Gigafactories

The industrial AI cloud is expected to support the advancement and integration of AI across the European manufacturing sector by promoting simulation-led, AI-supported production methods. This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to establish foundational infrastructure for future AI gigafactories in Germany.

Backed by the European Union, the German government, and various collaborators, the AI gigafactory program is projected to launch in 2027. It will consist of a large-scale network powered by 100,000 GPUs, offering enhanced computing capabilities through the development and scaling of high-performance computing centers. The goal is to enable broader access to accelerated computing resources for enterprises, startups, research institutions, and academic organizations.

“Investments in strategic AI infrastructures are central to our country’s innovative strength,” said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a statement following his meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “We expressly welcome the commitment of Nvidia and its partners. This cooperation can be an important step for Germany’s digital sovereignty and economic future,” he added.

