en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
June 05, 2025

CoreWeave, NVIDIA, And IBM Submit Record-Breaking MLPerf Results Using NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 05, 2025 at 3:24 am Updated: June 05, 2025 at 3:24 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 05, 2025 at 3:24 am

In Brief

CoreWeave, in collaboration with NVIDIA and IBM, completed the largest-ever MLPerf Training v5.0 submission using 2,496 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs on its AI-optimized cloud platform.

CoreWeave, NVIDIA, And IBM Submit Record-Breaking MLPerf Results Using NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips

Software cloud platform CoreWeave announced that it has collaborated with NVIDIA and IBM to complete the largest MLPerf Training v5.0 submission to date using NVIDIA Blackwell technology. The effort utilized 2,496 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs operating on CoreWeave’s cloud infrastructure, which is optimized for AI.

This benchmark represents the most extensive NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 cluster evaluated under MLPerf standards, measuring 34 times larger than the next largest submission from a cloud service provider. The result underscores the scalability and capability of the platform in supporting high-performance AI workloads.

The benchmark produced a notable outcome on the most advanced and resource-intensive model in the MLPerf suite—Llama 3.1 405B—completing the training task in 27.3 minutes. When evaluated against other submissions utilizing similarly sized clusters, the GB200 setup operated by CoreWeave demonstrated training speeds over twice as fast. 

This performance reflects the efficiency of the GB200 NVL72 architecture and the ability of the underlying infrastructure to sustain high-level AI task execution. These results have practical implications, as they can lead to shorter development timelines and improved cost-efficiency in model training. 

By enabling reduced training durations and effective workload scaling, the technology contributes to optimized resource usage. Additionally, with leading results in both MLPerf Inference v5.0 and Training v5.0, and as the only cloud platform in the Platinum tier of SemiAnalysis’ ClusterMAX, the platform demonstrates strong competitiveness and capability in AI infrastructure delivery.

CoreWeave Grows AI Cloud Capacity With New Data Center Deals And $375M Funding

CoreWeave operates as an AI-focused hyperscale cloud provider, offering advanced software infrastructure designed to support emerging developments in AI. Its platform enables accelerated computing capabilities for organizations and research institutions engaged in high-performance AI applications.

Recently, CoreWeave has entered into two long-term lease agreements with Applied Digital, securing 250 megawatts of IT load capacity at a data center campus located in Ellendale, North Dakota. The initial 100 megawatts are scheduled to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2025, with an additional 150-megawatt facility expected to launch by mid-2026. The company also retains the option to expand its capacity by up to 300 megawatts. 

Following this development, its stock experienced a 25% increase, with an additional 5% rise in pre-market trading, resulting in a total gain of 276% so far this year. 

In a separate move to support its growth, CoreWeave has secured $375 million in financing from SMBC to help advance its infrastructure expansion.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Anthropic Launches Claude Code For Pro And Max Subscribers, Integrating Advanced AI Coding Tools Into Terminal Environments

by Alisa Davidson
June 05, 2025

Covalent Introduces New Data Co-Processor To Accelerate Blockchain Data Processing

by Alisa Davidson
June 05, 2025

Aurora Rolls Out ACC Marketplace: One-Click Stack For Custom Blockchain Deployments

by Alisa Davidson
June 04, 2025

Why Polkadot Is the Backbone Web3 Has Been Missing

by Victoria d'Este
June 04, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Anthropic Launches Claude Code For Pro And Max Subscribers, Integrating Advanced AI Coding Tools Into Terminal Environments

by Alisa Davidson
June 05, 2025

Covalent Introduces New Data Co-Processor To Accelerate Blockchain Data Processing

by Alisa Davidson
June 05, 2025

Aurora Rolls Out ACC Marketplace: One-Click Stack For Custom Blockchain Deployments

by Alisa Davidson
June 04, 2025

Lido Approves Snapshot For CSM V2 To Enhance Decentralization, Introduce Identified Community Stakers, And Optimize Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
June 04, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Anthropic Launches Claude Code For Pro And Max Subscribers, Integrating Advanced AI Coding Tools Into Terminal Environments
News Report Technology
Anthropic Launches Claude Code For Pro And Max Subscribers, Integrating Advanced AI Coding Tools Into Terminal Environments
by Alisa Davidson
June 5, 2025
Covalent Introduces New Data Co-Processor To Accelerate Blockchain Data Processing
News Report Technology
Covalent Introduces New Data Co-Processor To Accelerate Blockchain Data Processing
by Alisa Davidson
June 5, 2025
Aurora Rolls Out ACC Marketplace: One-Click Stack For Custom Blockchain Deployments
News Report Technology
Aurora Rolls Out ACC Marketplace: One-Click Stack For Custom Blockchain Deployments
by Alisa Davidson
June 4, 2025
Why Polkadot Is the Backbone Web3 Has Been Missing
Press Releases Business Markets Technology
Why Polkadot Is the Backbone Web3 Has Been Missing
by Victoria d'Este
June 4, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.