DePIN Day Expands To LatAm, Showcasing Top Speakers Driving The Future Of Decentralized Infrastructure

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DePIN Day will host its first Latin American edition in Buenos Aires on November 18 during Devconnect Week, featuring leading speakers from Protocol Labs, Fluence, Messari, and other key Web3 projects.

Global event series focused on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), DePIN Day, revealed that it will hold its first Latin American edition on November 18th during Devconnect Week in Buenos Aires.

DePIN Day is an international conference series focused on the growing field of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks. The event gathers participants from across the DePIN ecosystem — spanning sectors such as wireless, sensors, energy, computing, and storage — to examine how blockchain-driven incentive models are transforming traditional infrastructure systems.

Having hosted over 13 editions in major global cities including Denver, Berlin, Austin, Brussels, Seoul, Belgrade, Bangkok, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, DePIN Day has established itself as a leading forum within the DePINSpace community. It serves as a central hub for builders, investors, and protocol teams contributing to the development of decentralized physical infrastructure. The initiative is supported by more than 150 ecosystem partners, including Helium, Polygon, Multicoin Capital, and Messari.

“DePIN Day brings together some of the most incredible founders who are genuinely rethinking industries and infrastructure through DePIN,” said Clara Tsao, founding officer of the Filecoin Foundation, in a written statement.

“DePIN Day is always one of my favorite events — no matter which conference I’m at,” said Mark Rydon, cofounder and CSO of Aethir, in a written statement.

DePIN Day To Debut In Buenos Aires With Leading Web3 Innovators Among Speakers

DePIN Day’s upcoming edition is organized by Fluence, a cloudless computing platform tailored for enterprise applications, and co-hosted with the Filecoin Foundation.

The event represents a key milestone for the DePIN ecosystem as it expands into Latin America, bringing together developers, innovators, and investors focused on advancing decentralized physical infrastructure.

As crypto-based incentive models continue to redefine global systems of connectivity, computation, and energy, DePIN Day Buenos Aires — held in collaboration with Protocol Labs and ar.io — will examine how Web3-driven mechanisms are influencing the evolution of wireless networks, power grids, sensors, computing, and data storage. The event will also feature new announcements from participating projects.

Speakers currently confirmed include Tom Trowbridge of Fluence, Juan Benet of Protocol Labs, Dylan Bane of Messari, Adam Wozhey of Akash, Molly Mackinlay of FilOz, David Vorick of Glow, Vinayak Kurup of EV3, Doug Petkanics of Livepeer, and Maximiliano Ejberowicz of Silencio, all contributing to discussions on building user-owned, transparent, and verifiable infrastructure for the decentralized era.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

