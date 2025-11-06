en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Lifestyle News Report Technology
November 06, 2025

DePIN Day Expands To LatAm, Showcasing Top Speakers Driving The Future Of Decentralized Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 06, 2025 at 6:22 am Updated: November 06, 2025 at 6:22 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 06, 2025 at 6:22 am

In Brief

DePIN Day will host its first Latin American edition in Buenos Aires on November 18 during Devconnect Week, featuring leading speakers from Protocol Labs, Fluence, Messari, and other key Web3 projects.

DePIN Day Expands To LatAm, Showcasing Top Speakers Driving The Future Of Decentralized Infrastructure

Global event series focused on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), DePIN Day, revealed that it will hold its first Latin American edition on November 18th during Devconnect Week in Buenos Aires.

DePIN Day is an international conference series focused on the growing field of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks. The event gathers participants from across the DePIN ecosystem — spanning sectors such as wireless, sensors, energy, computing, and storage — to examine how blockchain-driven incentive models are transforming traditional infrastructure systems.

Having hosted over 13 editions in major global cities including Denver, Berlin, Austin, Brussels, Seoul, Belgrade, Bangkok, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, DePIN Day has established itself as a leading forum within the DePINSpace community. It serves as a central hub for builders, investors, and protocol teams contributing to the development of decentralized physical infrastructure. The initiative is supported by more than 150 ecosystem partners, including Helium, Polygon, Multicoin Capital, and Messari.

“DePIN Day brings together some of the most incredible founders who are genuinely rethinking industries and infrastructure through DePIN,” said Clara Tsao, founding officer of the Filecoin Foundation, in a written statement.

“DePIN Day is always one of my favorite events — no matter which conference I’m at,” said Mark Rydon, cofounder and CSO of Aethir, in a written statement.

DePIN Day To Debut In Buenos Aires With Leading Web3 Innovators Among Speakers

DePIN Day’s upcoming edition is organized by Fluence, a cloudless computing platform tailored for enterprise applications, and co-hosted with the Filecoin Foundation. 

The event represents a key milestone for the DePIN ecosystem as it expands into Latin America, bringing together developers, innovators, and investors focused on advancing decentralized physical infrastructure. 

As crypto-based incentive models continue to redefine global systems of connectivity, computation, and energy, DePIN Day Buenos Aires — held in collaboration with Protocol Labs and ar.io — will examine how Web3-driven mechanisms are influencing the evolution of wireless networks, power grids, sensors, computing, and data storage. The event will also feature new announcements from participating projects. 

Speakers currently confirmed include Tom Trowbridge of Fluence, Juan Benet of Protocol Labs, Dylan Bane of Messari, Adam Wozhey of Akash, Molly Mackinlay of FilOz, David Vorick of Glow, Vinayak Kurup of EV3, Doug Petkanics of Livepeer, and Maximiliano Ejberowicz of Silencio, all contributing to discussions on building user-owned, transparent, and verifiable infrastructure for the decentralized era.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bridging the Gap: Why Global AML Standards Still Fall Short in Crypto

by Victoria d'Este
November 06, 2025

Why IP-Based Protocols Are The Hottest New Thing In Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2025

Gate Launches Web3 Launchpad To Enable Transparent, Fully On-Chain Token Issuance

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2025

Oku And Morpho Go Nuclear On DeFi With Uranium.io’s Collateralized Loans

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Why IP-Based Protocols Are The Hottest New Thing In Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2025

Gate Launches Web3 Launchpad To Enable Transparent, Fully On-Chain Token Issuance

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2025

Oku And Morpho Go Nuclear On DeFi With Uranium.io’s Collateralized Loans

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2025

Google Integrates AI Into Maps, Enhancing It With Hands-Free Guidance, Real-Time Traffic Reporting, And Local Insights

by Alisa Davidson
November 06, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bridging the Gap: Why Global AML Standards Still Fall Short in Crypto
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Bridging the Gap: Why Global AML Standards Still Fall Short in Crypto
by Victoria d'Este
November 6, 2025
Why IP-Based Protocols Are The Hottest New Thing In Crypto
Business News Report Technology
Why IP-Based Protocols Are The Hottest New Thing In Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
November 6, 2025
Gate Launches Web3 Launchpad To Enable Transparent, Fully On-Chain Token Issuance
News Report Technology
Gate Launches Web3 Launchpad To Enable Transparent, Fully On-Chain Token Issuance
by Alisa Davidson
November 6, 2025
Oku And Morpho Go Nuclear On DeFi With Uranium.io’s Collateralized Loans
News Report Technology
Oku And Morpho Go Nuclear On DeFi With Uranium.io’s Collateralized Loans
by Alisa Davidson
November 6, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.