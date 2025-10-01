DeNet Shares Vision For Scaling Decentralized Storage, AI Integration, And The Future Of Data Sovereignty

In Brief DeNet is building a fully decentralized, scalable storage protocol that empowers users with data sovereignty, supports personal, enterprise, and AI/IoT use cases, and aims to provide a secure foundation for the future of Web3.

Decentralized storage is a transformative approach to data management that distributes information across a network of independent nodes, rather than relying on centralized servers. This method enhances security by encrypting and fragmenting data, ensuring that only the owner retains access through private keys. By shifting control from corporations to individuals, decentralized storage empowers users to reclaim ownership of their data, aligning with the broader Web3 ethos of decentralization and user sovereignty.

In an interview with Mpost, Daniil Maslov, Partner at DeNet shared the origins, mission, and future of DeNet, detailing how the protocol provides decentralized, secure, and user-controlled data storage while addressing technical challenges, supporting enterprise and AI use cases, and contributing to the broader Web3 ecosystem.

DeNet launched back in 2017, long before “DePIN” became a buzzword. What was the original spark behind building a decentralized storage protocol?

The idea for DeNet came from our co-founder, Denis Shelestov. At just 10 years old, he was already thinking about the dangers of data leaks and hacks — and the lack of real privacy online. Your data can be stolen, sold, or lost every day, simply because of how centralized storage works. Once information is shared online, it’s no longer truly yours — third parties can access it at any time, leaving users exposed and vulnerable.

The breakthrough came when Denis tried hosting a simple website from his personal laptop. That sparked a thought: what if websites could be hosted securely across personal devices all over the world?

The original idea was to create a decentralized hosting solution. But it quickly became clear that it wouldn’t work without a reliable decentralized storage layer. That’s how the concept evolved into DeNet. Today, DeNet is a decentralized storage protocol that utilizes unused storage space around the world to provide secure, user-controlled data storage.

How do you see DeNet’s mission of restoring data ownership fitting into the broader Web3 movement?

Our mission helps bring Web3 to life. Many still think it’s only about cryptocurrency, but it’s much more than that. At its core, Web3 is about reclaiming control — over your assets, your identity, your reputation. And it all starts with your data. If you don’t control your data, you don’t truly own anything online.

Today, information is more valuable than the Bitcoin in your wallet. It’s the new currency — and DeNet gives users the tools to truly own it.

In your view, what role will decentralized storage play in the next wave of digital infrastructure compared to traditional cloud giants like AWS or Google Cloud?

Cloud storage has proven that data can be stored in a way that’s convenient, accessible, and scalable. But decentralized storage takes it a step further — offering a level of security that makes your data impossible to compromise. This isn’t just about individuals’ privacy — it’s about protecting sensitive information at every level, from individuals to governments.

The world is moving towards multipolarity. Many countries are building their own services and AI models within national borders. In this context, where sensitive data is stored — and who can access it — becomes a critical concern. Traditional cloud infrastructure often falls short when it comes to both protection and flexibility. But DeNet offers real data sovereignty for B2C, B2B and B2G.

Of course, centralized cloud storage won’t disappear — just like USB drives still exist. And we’re not trying to replace it. But the world needs a stronger, smarter infrastructure layer — and DeNet is ready to deliver it.

What were the biggest technical challenges you faced while building a decentralized storage protocol?

The biggest challenge is building fully decentralized storage that’s actually easy to use — where users can upload, move, or delete files freely, without relying on third parties. DeNet solves this through a protocol powered by transparent, verifiable algorithms.

The system is built around two key components: Datakeepers and Watcher Nodes. When a file is uploaded, it’s automatically split into encrypted chunks and distributed across a network of trusted Datakeepers. Watcher Nodes act as validators — they monitor the network to ensure each file has enough copies. If redundancy drops, they automatically trigger the creation of new copies to keep the data safe and always recoverable.

Today, the network includes over 2,100 active Datakeepers and over 2 million mobile Watcher nodes. Each Datakeeper proves their reliability by purchasing a license, which prevents low-quality nodes from flooding the system. They also build a reputation score over time — if their performance drops, they risk being removed from the network.

The protocol is blockchain-agnostic by design, enabling virtually unlimited scalability. Not launching our own chain was a deliberate strategic decision — it lets us focus on solving real problems instead of duplicating existing infrastructure.

How does DeNet achieve a self-stabilizing storage price, and how is this model different from volatile token-based pricing seen in other Web3 protocols?

To access storage, users need to purchase TBY utility tokens. One TBY always equals 1 terabyte of storage for 1 year — for example, with 1 TBY you can store 1 TB for a year, or 500 MB for two years. It’s used both to pay for storage and to reward node operators.

The key point is that the value of storage stays stable, even if the token price fluctuates. A smart contract automatically adjusts the market price of TBY based on supply and demand — but the utility remains fixed: 1 TBY = 1 TB per year, always.

In some other protocols, users are dependent on the value of the project’s token. Its price changes based on market speculation, which makes storage costs unstable and unpredictable. DeNet avoids that problem with a utility-first approach.

Which use case do you see driving adoption first—personal data storage, enterprise solutions, or AI/IoT integrations?

DeNet can already be used for all of these cases. The main difference lies in scale and integration complexity.

We started with personal data storage — and there are already over 15 million user files secured.This wasn’t just a technical decision — it reflects our core mission to return control and privacy to users. Starting with the end user was the natural first step — and today, our mobile app has over 5 million users.

Enterprise and AI/IoT use cases require a different level of infrastructure due to the sheer amount of data involved. That’s why our recent focus has been on scaling the network itself — increasing the number of active Datakeepers and Watcher Nodes to ensure the system can reliably store and validate data at enterprise scale.

How do you see DeNet supporting sensitive industries like healthcare or finance, where compliance and regulations are strict?

Industries like healthcare and finance need secure storage more than anyone — and our protocol is built to meet those needs. Compliance can be achieved by deploying DeNet within the borders of a specific country or even within a single organization.

In the latest version of DeNet Storage Protocol, we’ve introduced node pools — groups of Datakeeper nodes that operate as a single unit. These pools can be deployed based on geographic or regulatory needs, making it possible to meet local compliance requirements.

Could DeNet become the default storage layer for AI training datasets, and if so, what advantages would it bring compared to centralized options?

Indeed, DeNet can already be used for that purpose today. There are several key advantages.

First — scalability. AI requires massive amounts of data to train and grow. Centralized systems are limited in scalability, but a decentralized network with a sufficient number of nodes can handle this load easily.

Second — independence. With DeNet, corporations and governments can store datasets, train, and run their own models and AI agents on distributed systems that can’t be shut down centrally. This is especially important in an era where AI equals competitive advantage.

Third — user privacy. The issue of data security in AI is becoming more urgent: when someone uploads data to a chat, who actually gets access to it later? If you build AI on decentralized storage, the environment becomes private by design. Users know that no one will access their health records or corporate info — and that builds real trust.

Many protocols claim decentralization, but often rely on hidden central points of control. How does DeNet avoid falling into this trap?

There are many nuances here that it’s hard to point to a single reason. In general, decentralized storage is incredibly complex to implement — it requires moving away from traditional tools and frameworks, as well as building a community of truly dedicated and reliable participants.

Each protocol takes its own approach to solving these challenges. We chose the harder path — building a truly decentralized protocol from the ground up without relying on existing solutions. It’s taken years of work and dedication, and even now, there’s still room to grow.

If DeNet succeeds in scaling globally, what will the world of data storage look like in 2030?

With the widespread adoption of decentralized storage, users will finally have full control over their data. Currently, corporations extract value from personal information without meaningful consent. DeNet changes that. Users will decide who can access their data and on what terms. They will even have the option to monetize their data by sharing it to train AI models, for example.

Security will reach an entirely new level. As long as your private keys remain secure, your data will be completely inaccessible. Cybercrime will decline, and the internet will become a much safer space.

As more countries trend toward digital isolation and censorship, building a global internet on decentralized infrastructure is the only way to save it.

Beyond storage, do you see DeNet expanding into other DePIN services, such as decentralized computing or networking, to complete the infrastructure stack?

We have a long-term strategy to build a full ecosystem around our storage protocol. There’s already a mobile app, a decentralized app store, and NFT storage built on top of it — with more services on the way.

We’re also planning to release an SDK by the end of the year to make development easier and more accessible — opening the door for independent developers and Web3 enthusiasts to build on top of DeNet. Our protocol is a universal tool for creating a freer, decentralized internet — and we invite everyone to build that future together.

