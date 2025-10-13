en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
October 13, 2025

Deluthium Partners With Babylon Labs To Bring Trustless Native Bitcoin Liquidity To DeFi

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 13, 2025 at 10:31 am Updated: October 13, 2025 at 10:31 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 13, 2025 at 10:31 am

In Brief

Deluthium and Babylon Labs have partnered to enable trustless, real-time, and AI-driven on-chain Bitcoin liquidity in decentralized finance.

Deluthium Partners With Babylon Labs To Bring Trustless Native Bitcoin Liquidity To DeFi

On-chain liquidity platform Deluthium has announced a partnership with the trustless Bitcoin-focused project Babylon Labs to address a longstanding gap in decentralized finance (DeFi): native Bitcoin liquidity through trustless Bitcoin vaults. 

The collaboration aims to combine Babylon’s cryptographic vault technology with Deluthium’s reinforcement learning–driven infrastructure to enable efficient on-chain Bitcoin trading while reducing counterparty and bridge risks. Settlements are secured through BitVM3-style fraud proofs, ensuring trust-minimized execution.

While wrapped Bitcoin has historically dominated decentralized markets, it depends on centralized custodians and does not fully preserve Bitcoin’s trustless principles. Native Bitcoin usage in DeFi has remained limited due to settlement delays and risks associated with free-option mechanics in atomic swaps, resulting in large-scale BTC trading being largely disconnected from the broader on-chain ecosystem.

Babylon’s Trustless Bitcoin Vault provides a mechanism for BTC holders to lock native Bitcoin in vaults secured by pre-signed transactions and BitVM3 proofs, enabling verifiable collateralization directly on Bitcoin Layer 1 without relying on bridges or custodians. Deluthium plans to build on this foundation, using reinforcement learning–based execution models to manage BTC liquidity dynamically, allowing real-time, trustless, and capital-efficient participation in decentralized finance protocols.

This collaboration represents more than a technical integration; it embodies a shared vision for a new type of execution infrastructure where real assets like BTC can move with precision and efficiency while maintaining decentralization. By combining native Bitcoin, AI-driven execution, and intelligent liquidity coordination, the initiative aims to advance the next generation of on-chain trading infrastructure.

Deluthium: Pioneering AI-Native Liquidity Infrastructure For Scalable And Intelligent DeFi Trading

Deluthium positions itself as the first AI-native liquidity platform powered by reinforcement learning, converting user trading requests into model-driven execution. The infrastructure enables decentralized participants to act as active market-makers within dark pool environments, emphasizing precision, privacy, and programmability. The platform is designed to serve both institutional and retail on-chain traders, providing a scalable and intelligent framework for modern DeFi markets.

Deluthium continues to expand its presence in the DeFi ecosystem, as evidenced by its recent collaboration with FLock.io, announced last week. This partnership seeks to shape the future of autonomous finance by leveraging Deluthium’s reinforcement learning-based execution models to coordinate liquidity dynamically within decentralized markets.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Cantina: Redefining Security in the Web3 Era

by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025

0G Labs is Rewriting the Rules for Decentralized AI

by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025

From Liquidity to Perps: How Macro Flows and Stablecoins Are Rewiring Crypto Markets

by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025

AuditHub: Veridise Unveils Continuous Security for Web3

by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

7 Ways AI Can Supercharge Prediction Markets In 2025

by Alisa Davidson
October 13, 2025

Inside TOKEN2049 Singapore: Overview Of Key Outcomes And Emerging Agendas

by Alisa Davidson
October 13, 2025

Immunefi And Ripple Launch Global ‘Attackathon’ To Strengthen Security Of XRPL Lending Protocol

by Alisa Davidson
October 13, 2025

QCP Capital: Investor Sentiment Improves Following JD Vance Remarks, Yet Risk Appetite Remains Cautious

by Alisa Davidson
October 13, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Cantina: Redefining Security in the Web3 Era
Interview Business Markets Technology
Cantina: Redefining Security in the Web3 Era
by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
0G Labs is Rewriting the Rules for Decentralized AI
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
0G Labs is Rewriting the Rules for Decentralized AI
by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
From Liquidity to Perps: How Macro Flows and Stablecoins Are Rewiring Crypto Markets
Hack Seasons Opinion Business Markets
From Liquidity to Perps: How Macro Flows and Stablecoins Are Rewiring Crypto Markets
by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
AuditHub: Veridise Unveils Continuous Security for Web3
Hack Seasons Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
AuditHub: Veridise Unveils Continuous Security for Web3
by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.