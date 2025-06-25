en en
News Report Technology
June 25, 2025

DeFi Development Corp. And Dogwifhat Launch Validator Partnership To Support Solana Network Growth

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 25, 2025 at 5:31 am Updated: June 25, 2025 at 10:32 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 25, 2025 at 5:31 am

In Brief

DeFi Development Corp. has partnered with the dogwifhat community to operate a Solana validator node as part of its SOL-focused treasury strategy and broader engagement in the Solana ecosystem.

DeFi Development Corp. Partners With Dogwifhat To Manage Community-Linked Validator Node On Solana

DeFi Development Corp., a publicly listed entity with a treasury strategy focused on accumulating and compounding Solana-based assets, announced that it has entered into a validator partnership with the community behind dogwifhat (WIF), a well-known memecoin ecosystem operating on the Solana blockchain. 

Dogwifhat, which launched in late 2023, has emerged as one of the most widely held and actively traded tokens on Solana, achieving a peak market capitalization of over $3 billion. It is now considered a prominent example of a community-driven digital asset within the Solana ecosystem.

As part of the agreement, DeFi Development Corp. will manage the technical infrastructure, operations, and ongoing performance of a validator node on Solana that is associated with the dogwifhat community. Although the validator is operated by DeFi Development Corp., ownership is attributed to the WIF community. Both parties plan to jointly promote the validator and collaborate on efforts to attract delegated stake, including submitting an application to the Solana Foundation Delegation Program (SFDP).

According to DeFi Development Corp., the arrangement reflects a combination of professional validator services and the influence of a culturally resonant token community. The validator will be governed by a performance-based model. Once necessary operational costs such as infrastructure and voting fees are covered, any remaining rewards—including staking yields, block incentives, and maximal extractable value (MEV)—will be split equally between DeFi Development Corp. and the dogwifhat community.

This initiative forms part of DeFi Development Corp.’s broader validator strategy, which focuses on increasing the metric known as SOL per share (SPS)—a proprietary indicator representing the amount of SOL backing each share of the company’s tokenized equity, DFDV. By running high-performance validators, the company aims to generate returns in SOL that contribute to the growth of its treasury holdings, ultimately serving shareholder interests.

DeFi Development Corp.: SOL-Centered Treasury Strategy Aligns Web3 Participation With Real Estate Tech Operations

DeFi Development Corp. has implemented a treasury policy centered on maintaining SOL as its primary reserve asset. This approach offers investors economic exposure to Solana’s native token while reinforcing the company’s active role within the Solana ecosystem. Beyond holding and staking SOL, the firm operates proprietary validator infrastructure to earn staking rewards and fees from delegated assets. It also participates in decentralized finance activities and continues to evaluate opportunities within Solana’s expanding application ecosystem.

In parallel, the company functions as an AI-enabled digital platform serving the commercial real estate sector. It delivers data services, software subscriptions, and additional tools to support professionals managing multifamily and commercial properties, addressing the demands of a fast evolving operational environment.

Recently the company announced plans to tokenize its equity shares in collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. The initiative will utilize xStocks, a tokenization platform developed by Backed, to make its shares available onchain. Kraken, which partnered with xStocks in May, intends to offer tokenized equity of major US-listed firms such as Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia to international users. The underlying platform for these tokenized assets is built on the Solana blockchain.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

