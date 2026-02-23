Dash Advances Privacy Roadmap With Orchard Integration Tor Shielded Transfers And Tokenized Assets

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Dash is preparing to add Zcash’s Orchard protocol to its Evolution chain, introducing upgraded shielded transactions at launch and extending the same zero‑knowledge privacy to tokenized assets in a later update.

Dash announced it will integrate the Orchard shielded pool, the privacy protocol developed by Zcash, into its Evolution chain, the second blockchain the project introduced in 2024. The move brings expanded shielded transaction capabilities to standard transfers, with privacy‑preserving token support planned shortly after launch.

The rollout is expected once development work and security reviews conclude, with activation anticipated next month.

Dash has maintained protocol‑level privacy features for more than a decade. Orchard marks a technical shift from the project’s long‑standing CoinJoin system, adding zero‑knowledge cryptography originating from the Zcash ecosystem. The decision highlights cooperation between privacy‑oriented blockchain communities amid renewed industry attention on confidential transactions.

“Our main goal has always been to give the best user experience for our users. I’ve personally been interested in ZK proof technology and its uses in blockchain since the first papers in 2014. Over the years we have been keeping tabs on Zcash,” said Samuel Westrich, CTO of Dash Core Group in a written statement.

“With the latest release of the Orchard crate, we felt it was a good time to investigate adding the technology to our newer Evolution chain, which interacts seamlessly with our main Core chain. Orchard is open source and mature, integrating it has been easier than expected. Kudos to the team that built it. In Dash we aim to couple Orchard with our own homegrown technologies that we have been building for years to give our end users the best possible experience. The nature of the Evolution chain should allow for a more efficient, faster sync on mobile devices, a statement we are targeting to verify in the upcoming weeks,” he added.

Orchard Protocol: A Key Milestone In Advancing Privacy Technology

The first stage of deployment will introduce Orchard shielded pools for standard Dash transfers on Evolution. A later update is expected to extend the same privacy protections to tokenized assets issued on the chain.

Zcash introduced shielded transaction technology and later expanded it with Zcash Shielded Assets, applying zero‑knowledge protections to tokens. Dash’s planned implementation would bring similar capabilities to assets created on Evolution.

“Orchard was a major milestone for Zcash and is the most advanced privacy protocol to date. It removed the need for a trusted setup and modernized the shielded pool to make transactions more practical across a wider range of use cases. It was a massive engineering effort, so it’s great to see it influencing how other projects think about privacy, and we’re glad to see Dash integrating Orchard into the Evolution chain,” said Jason McGee Stramaglia, Executive Director of Shielded Labs in a written statement.

“As protocols mature, there is always a tendency toward ossification. Once something works, the instinct is not to change it, which is somewhat understandable, but privacy technology still needs to evolve as new use cases emerge. Extending strong privacy beyond payments to assets and tokens is a natural next step that many chains are exploring, so it is good to see Dash continuing to experiment,” he added.

Dash, launched in 2014, is one of the longest‑running cryptocurrencies with built‑in privacy features and was the first network to introduce instant transaction finality as a core function. The Evolution chain expands the project’s architecture to support applications and token issuance.

The Orchard integration is intended to strengthen transactional privacy while remaining compatible with Dash’s broader network. Additional technical information is expected ahead of mainnet activation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

