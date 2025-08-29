DAR Launches Web3 Quest System Featuring Monthly Airdrops For Gamers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DAR Open Network has launched the DAR Quest System and Legends Circuit to reward skill-based gameplay, foster cross-game engagement, and support a sustainable Web3 gaming economy across its ecosystem.

DAR Open Network, an AI-driven, chain-agnostic infrastructure supporting Web3 applications, has introduced the DAR Quest System, a framework designed to integrate quests and rewards across the Dalarnia Open Network ecosystem, connecting games and players. Concurrently, Dalarnia Legends has launched the Legends Circuit, a tiered tournament structure that offers accessible entry points for casual players as well as high-stakes competitions for more experienced participants.

Scheduled to launch on September 1st, the DAR Quest System will allow players to earn rewards and complete quests while engaging with a variety of Web3 games. The system’s introduction coincides with the rollout of the Legends Circuit, which hosts daily tournaments and provides a structured progression leading to flagship competitions, ultimately culminating in an annual Grand Masters Final featuring 64 top players.

DAR Quest System Launches Play-To-Earn Framework To Incentivize Engagement And Foster Cross-Game Economy In Dalarnia Multiverse

The DAR Quest System has been developed to reward consistent gameplay while encouraging players to explore new titles within the Dalarnia Open Network ecosystem. It aims to create connections between existing DAR-based games, making it easier for participants to discover new games and opportunities to earn tokens.

Players can earn in-game currency (Moon Coins), Quest Points, and exclusive rewards by completing daily, weekly, and seasonal quests. Accumulated Quest Points allow participation in a Play-2-Airdrop competition, where individual airdrop rewards are based on player performance. The first four-week season, beginning September 1st, features a total reward pool of 100,000 D tokens.

The DAR Quest System is accessible to all gamers within the Dalarnia Multiverse and offers special seasonal quests for DAR Citizenship holders. Its model, based on skill and engagement, is designed to incentivize active participation in Web3 games and metaverse experiences. By linking in-game rewards to ecosystem growth, the system provides a transparent and equitable framework for player engagement, fostering a sustainable cross-game economy across DAR’s chain-agnostic gaming platform.

“With the DAR Quest System, we’re not just adding quests to games – we’re rethinking how rewards work in Web3 gaming. By tying competition, fun, and community participation directly to token distribution, we’re building an ecosystem where players don’t just play – they shape the future of Dalarnia together,” said Manfred Pack, Project Lead at DAR Open Network, in a written statement. “Instead of passive airdrops or pay-to-win mechanics, we’re rewarding skill and engagement across the Dalarnia Multiverse. It’s a model that brings sustainability and excitement to how rewards are earned,” he added.

The D token reward pool operates under a flexible system that will be adjusted monthly in accordance with community size and token value. This approach aims to provide a consistent flow of rewards while creating a sustainable, platform-wide airdrop mechanism that functions across multiple games within the Dalarnia Multiverse.

DAR’s play-and-compete framework is designed to advance Web3 gaming toward a sustainable model by linking token incentives with the intrinsic benefits of engaging in skill-based gameplay. This structure encourages active participation rather than passive holding, fostering a strong native gaming economy and supporting the overall growth of the Dalarnia Open Network ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson