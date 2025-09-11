Dalarnia Legends Launches First Grand Masters Tournament With 250,000 D Prize Pool

In Brief Dalarnia Legends is launching its first Grand Masters Tournament on October 11, featuring 64 top players competing for a $250,000 D prize pool and combining esports competition with Web3 rewards.

Dalarnia Legends, a Web3 game on the DAR Open Network, announced its first-ever Grand Masters Tournament, a global competition designed to bring together top gamers to compete for prestige and prizes. The inaugural Grand Masters Final will feature 64 players who advanced through the tournament qualifiers, which began on August 26th, and will take place on October 11th.

The tournament offers a total prize pool of 250,000 D, expected to draw highly competitive participants from both Web3 and traditional Web2 gaming communities. As the flagship event of the Dalarnia ecosystem, the Grand Masters Final will showcase live competition across six rounds, with finalists determined by their performance in the qualifiers and standings on the qualification leaderboard. A limited number of wildcard entries will also be available, allowing additional competitors to join the contest and vie for a portion of the 250,000 D prize pool.

“The Grand Masters Series marks a new milestone for Dalarnia Legends,” said Manfred Pack, Project Lead at DAR Open Network, in a written statement. “By blending esports competition with Web3 rewards, we’re creating a stage where our most dedicated players can showcase their skill and be rewarded for it,” he added.

“The Grand Masters isn’t just a tournament – it’s the stage where players’ dedication and creativity can shine,” said Dalarnia Legends Game Director David Otero in a written statement. “Every deck and every win tells a story of strategy and passion. With a 250,000 $D prize pool, we’re not only raising the stakes but laying the foundation for Dalarnia Legends to become a global competitive phenomenon. This is where legends are forged – in and out of the game,” he added.

Dalarnia Legends’ Hybrid Qualification And Prize Structure Set To Elevate Web3 Esports Competition

The substantial prize pool, combined with a hybrid qualification system that integrates skill-based qualifiers with leaderboard entry, has been designed following the structure of traditional esports tournaments. This approach is expected to attract a surge of competitive players to the Dalarnia ecosystem and highlight Dalarnia Legends, culminating in an exciting final where the overall winner will receive half of the 250,000 D prize pool.

Dalarnia Legends’ integration of tokenized rewards with tournament gameplay introduces an additional competitive dimension, incentivizing current players while appealing to gamers from both Web3 and conventional gaming communities. Alongside fundamental Web3 features such as true digital asset ownership, Dalarnia Legends aims to bring the intensity and engagement typical of esports events to the blockchain environment, with the Grand Masters Final scheduled for October 11th.

