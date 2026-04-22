Cursor Taps SpaceX Power: $60B Buyout Option And $10B Deal Fuel AI Compute Race

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Cursor partners with SpaceX to scale AI training using large compute infrastructure, advancing its Composer coding models and enabling a $60B acquisition option or $10B investment deal.

Developer of the AI-assisted integrated development environment Cursor has announced a partnership with aerospace manufacturer SpaceX aimed at significantly expanding its artificial intelligence training capacity. The collaboration is positioned as a response to growing computational demands associated with building increasingly advanced coding models, particularly as competition intensifies in the AI software development sector.

Cursor introduced its first agentic coding system, Composer, less than six months ago as part of its effort to move beyond traditional code-completion tools. Composer is designed to operate across entire codebases, enabling it to plan tasks, retrieve relevant context, and implement multi-step code changes. The system integrates semantic search capabilities and emphasizes low-latency responses, allowing developers to interact with large and complex projects more efficiently. Subsequent updates, including Composer 2, have focused on improving reasoning, execution accuracy, and scalability in professional development environments.

Following its initial deployment, Composer 1.5 significantly expanded the use of reinforcement learning, increasing training scale by more than twentyfold. This was followed by Composer 2, which incorporated continued pretraining techniques to refine performance and achieve results comparable to leading frontier models, while maintaining lower cost efficiency. According to company statements, each increase in computational resources has translated into measurable gains in coding accuracy, task completion rates, and the ability to manage more complex workflows.

However, Cursor has indicated that limited access to large-scale compute infrastructure has constrained further progress. Through the partnership, the company will leverage infrastructure associated with xAI, including the Colossus supercomputing system, which is designed to support large-scale AI model training. The system is reported to utilize a vast number of high-performance GPUs, enabling faster iteration cycles and the training of more sophisticated models.

The collaboration also reflects a broader trend toward integrating AI development with large-scale industrial infrastructure. By combining Cursor’s developer-focused software platform with extensive computing resources, the partnership aims to accelerate the development of advanced coding systems capable of handling increasingly complex engineering tasks.

We're partnering with SpaceX to improve Composer.https://t.co/2mUZyykeJ7 — Cursor (@cursor_ai) April 21, 2026

$60B Acquisition Option And $10B Investment Highlight SpaceX’s AI Expansion And Industry Consolidation

The agreement includes provisions that give SpaceX the option to acquire Cursor later in the year at a valuation of $60 billion, or alternatively to invest $10 billion in the partnership. This dual-structure arrangement provides flexibility while aligning long-term incentives between the two organizations, while also signaling an aggressive push to secure a stronger competitive foothold in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence sector.

SpaceXAI and @cursor_ai are now working closely together to create the world’s best coding and knowledge work AI.



The combination of Cursor’s leading product and distribution to expert software engineers with SpaceX’s million H100 equivalent Colossus training supercomputer will… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 21, 2026

The move is also consistent with broader strategic initiatives led by Elon Musk to expand artificial intelligence capabilities across his companies. Earlier developments included the integration of xAI into SpaceX’s operations, contributing to a reported combined valuation exceeding one trillion dollars, according to external reporting.

Cursor, which has raised more than $3 billion in funding to date, continues to position itself as a key player in the emerging “agentic coding” category. The partnership highlights ongoing consolidation in the AI industry, as companies seek to combine software innovation with access to large-scale computing resources in order to remain competitive in the development of next-generation AI systems.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

