Ctrl Alt And Dubai Land Department Initiate Real Estate Tokenization Project

Tokenization infrastructure provider Ctrl Alt has announced a collaboration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to co-develop a Real Estate Tokenization Project.

The platform integrates blockchain technology with structured financial strategies to create compliant tokenization solutions across a range of alternative asset classes. As of May 1st Ctrl Alt has facilitated the tokenization of more than $295 million in assets, including real estate, private credit, investment funds, and litigation finance.

The project, undertaken in coordination with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Dubai Future Foundation, and Prypco, represents a significant advancement in the evolution of asset tokenization and real estate investment within Dubai.

As the appointed tokenization provider for the initiative, Ctrl Alt contributes specialized knowledge in financial structuring and digital asset infrastructure. In partnership with the DLD, the company has played a key role in designing a secure and compliant framework for tokenizing real estate assets. This framework includes the processes of structuring, minting, and placing title deed tokens on-chain.

The project utilizes the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized layer 1 blockchain recognized for its long-standing reliability and efficiency in the tokenization and exchange of both digital and tangible assets. Ctrl Alt has also established a direct integration with the DLD, allowing synchronization between blockchain-based records and the traditional real estate registry. This ensures a cohesive and transparent process that adheres to regulatory requirements while supporting market trust.

Developed under the Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative (REES), the project represents a regional milestone as the first government-backed implementation of blockchain-based property tokenization in the Middle East. Through this initiative, the DLD aims to modernize the real estate sector by facilitating fractional ownership, increasing investor accessibility, and optimizing the efficiency of property transactions.

Real Estate Tokenization Project Set To Drive Growth Of Dubai’s Tokenized Property Market

Through the use of native tokenization, real estate ownership has been divided into fractional shares, enabling several investors to collectively hold interest in a single property. This model is facilitated by the PRYPCO Mint platform, which has been launched to support investor participation with a minimum entry point of AED 2,000.

The broader initiative is expected to play a role in the development of a tokenized real estate market in Dubai valued at approximately AED 60 billion, or $16 billion, by the year 2033, representing an estimated 7% of the city’s total property transaction volume.

