Crypto Quant 2026 Goes Live, Integrating AI, Quantitative Trading, And Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Practices

In Brief The 2025 T-EDGE Global Conversations culminated in the launch of Crypto Quant 2026, an institutional-grade initiative that combines a global forum with a live trading competition to bridge proven AI and quantitative strategies with institutional capital.

From December 8th to December 21st, the “2025 T-EDGE Global Conversations” successfully took place in Beijing. It was jointly presented by TMTPost Group, NextFin.AI, Barron’s China, DeAI Expo 2026, CRYPTO QUANT 2026, and ChainDD. With Beijing as the primary venue, the program established connections with additional global hubs including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Dubai. The format involved seven consecutive days of linked sessions across these locations, followed by two weeks of dedicated private meetings. The series convened leading international scientists, entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors under the unifying theme of “Global Conversations for the AI Era.”

A keynote address was delivered on December 20 as part of the thematic session “Cross-border Collaboration: AI Layout New Ecology.” The presentation introduced Crypto Quant 2026 (CQ 2026), a new initiative co-founded by Barron’s China and DeAI Expo that integrates stakeholders across finance, media, artificial intelligence, and the digital asset sector. In response to concurrent market developments where artificial intelligence is altering decision-making processes, quantitative trading is becoming a standard tool, and regulatory compliance is defining institutional pathways, CQ 2026 is designed to apply institutional-grade benchmarks. The initiative employs a dual-track structure combining a “Digital Asset Management Forum” with a “Quantitative Trading Competition” to establish a framework for sustained asset management.

The “Digital Asset Management Forum” is scheduled for Hong Kong in April 2026 and will examine shifts in global market paradigms and institutional cooperation, with an emphasis on aligning capital, algorithmic systems, and compliance infrastructure. Concurrently, the “Global Digital Asset Quantitative Trading Competition” will operate as a live, real-fund trading event spanning more than 60 days. This competition will implement rigorous, multi-criteria assessment to evaluate the practical stability and risk management proficiency of participating strategies.

These two components are intended to function in a complementary manner. The overarching objective is to identify management competencies that demonstrate long-term viability, thereby facilitating effective connections between high-caliber strategy teams and worldwide capital. The initiative ultimately seeks to contribute to the advancement of the industry toward greater professionalism and sustainability.

Crypto Quant 2026: Building An Institutional Bridge For AI And Quantitative Asset Management

Shigeru, co-founder of DeAI Expo, introduced Crypto Quant 2026 (CQ 2026) at the 2025 T-EDGE Global Conversations event. Positioned as an institutional-grade initiative, CQ 2026 is built around the convergence of artificial intelligence, quantitative trading, and digital asset management. The project is a collaborative effort spearheaded by Barron’s China and DeAI Expo 2026, in partnership with several co-hosting institutions from the finance, media, AI, and digital asset sectors. Its fundamental goal is to apply institutional standards to establish a framework designed for long-term evolution.

The core premise of CQ 2026 is to address a critical market gap. While AI is transforming decision-making processes and quantitative tools have become mainstream, there remains a scarcity of investment strategies verified for long-term sustainability. Accordingly, CQ 2026 does not focus on isolated technological breakthroughs but rather on how AI, quantitative trading, and compliance systems can be integrated to build durable asset management capabilities.

The project is structured around two distinct but complementary components. The first is the Digital Asset Management Forum, scheduled for late April 2026 in Hong Kong. This forum will serve as a high-level platform for analyzing regional market developments and emerging trading paradigms between 2025 and 2027. Discussions will encompass the full institutional spectrum, including trading structures, the evolution of AI-driven strategies, the integration of centralized and decentralized finance (CeFi and DeFi), and cross-jurisdictional compliance. Satellite events in the Middle East, the United States, and Asia will precede the main forum, facilitating in-depth, closed-door dialogues among limited partners (LPs), general partners (GPs), and institutional investors.

The second core component is the Global Digital Asset Quantitative Trading Competition. This is a long-term, live trading contest conducted with real accounts and real capital, designed to test strategies in conditions that closely simulate actual market environments. Running for over 60 days from January to April 2026, the competition emphasizes multi-dimensional evaluation under the principles of Long Cycle and Real Money. Key performance metrics include returns, drawdown, and execution consistency across varying market conditions. The competition is organized into categories such as Comprehensive and Arbitrage, with participation facilitated through official exchange APIs under unified monitoring. In addition to monetary awards, the competition offers participants non-material incentives such as institutional referrals, media visibility, and platform collaboration opportunities.

Ultimately, CQ 2026 positions itself not merely as a contest but as a comprehensive mechanism for screening real-market capabilities. It aims to bridge the gap between proven quantitative and AI-driven strategy teams and global institutional capital. By combining theoretical discourse at the Forum with practical validation through the Competition, the initiative seeks to identify and elevate strategies with genuine potential for institutional adoption and long-term scalability.

