Crypto Partnerships: Visa, Bitpanda, and VeChain Lead the Charge in April 2025

In Brief Major players are forming crypto partnerships to enhance adoption, security, and visibility, signaling a shift towards mainstream integration in the future of crypto and digital finance.

Crypto partnerships are heating up, with major players joining forces to boost adoption, security, and visibility. From Visa’s bold stablecoin move to Bitpanda’s tennis tour debut, these alliances signal a shift toward mainstream integration. Here’s a roundup of the latest deals shaping the future of crypto and digital finance.

Neonomics and Ovoro Team Up to Simplify Nordic Crypto Payments

Neonomics, a European open banking innovator, has joined forces with crypto platform Ovoro to streamline how users across the Nordics fund and trade digital assets. By integrating Neonomics’ Nello Pay system, Ovoro now allows users to link their bank accounts directly—cutting out middlemen, lowering fees, and speeding up transactions.

Backed by Norway’s FSA, Neonomics is known for its secure, user-first financial infrastructure. Its payment and account info services are designed to help businesses stay agile in a fast-evolving landscape. Ovoro, meanwhile, is on a mission to make crypto investing intuitive and accessible.

The partnership is a big leap for investors seeking a smoother, more cost-effective entry into crypto, especially as demand grows for payment options that are both seamless and compliant. The companies say their integration is “reshaping the bridge between traditional banking and crypto,” offering a glimpse into how open banking and digital assets can grow together.

Bitpanda Becomes Official ATP Tour Partner in Groundbreaking Tennis Deal

Bitpanda has signed a landmark multi-year deal with the ATP Tour, becoming the first crypto brand to hold exclusive partnership status with the global men’s tennis circuit. Starting in 2025, Bitpanda will serve as the Official Partner of ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournaments in cities including Munich, Hamburg, Basel, and Mallorca—solidifying its presence across Europe’s tennis landscape.

With over ten years of experience in digital investing, Bitpanda continues expanding its influence in the sports world. The ATP Tour spans nearly 60 tournaments in 29 countries and connects with millions of fans—making it a prime stage for Bitpanda’s growing global strategy.

Bitpanda’s CEO, Eric Demuth, highlighted the synergy between tennis’s global fanbase and Bitpanda’s audience, calling the move “a natural fit.” He also shared a personal note, saying that while childhood dreams don’t shape corporate decisions, “teenage Eric would think this is pretty cool.”

ATP’s Chief Business Officer, Daniele Sanó, said the partnership brings “fresh energy and ideas” as the tennis world continues exploring the relevance of digital assets.

Fans can expect exclusive perks like player meet & greets and giveaways throughout the season. The collaboration kicks off with a joint event during the BMW Open in Munich on April 15.

VeChain and Dana White Join Forces, Fueling $VET Price Surge

VeChain ($VET) made headlines after a tweet from crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe revealed a partnership with UFC President Dana White—marking a bold step into mainstream visibility. Within an hour of the April 16 announcement, VET’s price climbed from $0.130 to $0.145, with trading volume soaring by 200%, signaling intense market enthusiasm.

This comes just a week after VeChain teamed up with ocean cleanup nonprofit 4ocean to use blockchain for sustainability. The back-to-back deals have placed VeChain at the intersection of environmental impact and high-profile alliances. “This isn’t just a trend—VeChain is building momentum,” one trader noted.

On-chain activity echoed the hype: active addresses on VeChainThor jumped 15% to 120,000. Trading action was strongest on Binance (300M VET in one hour) and Uniswap (50M), showing interest across both retail and DeFi spaces.

Technicals confirmed the bullish sentiment. RSI pushed past 70, and the MACD flipped positive—both pointing to strong buying pressure. With daily trading volume hitting 1.2 billion VET, up from 300 million, all signs indicate growing investor confidence.

For traders, VET is showing clear upward momentum—and with more partnerships likely ahead, it may be worth keeping on the radar.

BNB Chain and MEXC Join Forces to Boost Listings and Ecosystem Growth

BNB Chain has announced a strategic partnership with global crypto exchange MEXC to accelerate project listings and fuel ecosystem expansion. Through this collaboration, MEXC will fast-track BNB Chain projects for listing, spotlighting them via its MEXC Alpha Ranking—an initiative designed to surface promising early-stage tokens.

The move grants BNB-based projects faster exposure to both spot and futures markets, helping developers tap into deeper liquidity and broader investor access. As a further incentive, BNB Chain will deploy capital from its $100M Liquidity Incentive Program, offering up to $500,000 in support for each project onboarded through the partnership.

MEXC stands to benefit significantly from early access to trending tokens, boosting user engagement and trading activity. Already ranked 6th globally by daily volume at $4.22 billion, the exchange is poised to grow its user base and revenue as listings increase.

Meanwhile, BNB Chain’s app revenue has soared—from under $2M/month in 2022 to over $20M in early 2025, per DeFiLlama. With March alone hitting $21.64M, this MEXC deal could push numbers even higher.

In essence, this partnership accelerates growth on both ends—bringing greater visibility, liquidity, and momentum to BNB Chain’s ecosystem while elevating MEXC’s competitive edge in a crowded exchange landscape.

Visa Joins Paxos-Led Stablecoin Consortium, Signaling Deeper Crypto Push

Visa is now part of the Global Dollar Network (USDG), a new stablecoin consortium launched by Paxos, a US-regulated digital asset firm. The group also includes crypto and fintech heavyweights like Robinhood, Kraken, Galaxy Digital, Anchorage Digital, Bullish, and Nuvei, according to sources cited by CoinDesk.

This marks a notable first: a major legacy financial institution stepping into a stablecoin-focused consortium. While specifics remain under wraps, Visa’s inclusion reflects its growing commitment to digital asset infrastructure and blockchain innovation.

What sets USDG apart from dominant players like USDT and USDC is its decentralized revenue model. Instead of centralizing yield from reserves, USDG will distribute interest earnings among contributors that support network liquidity and integration—offering a more collaborative incentive structure for participants.

The stablecoin space continues to attract institutional attention amid evolving regulations and massive growth potential. Though USDT and USDC dominate issuance volume, USDG could emerge as a disruptor with its unique approach.

Visa’s participation aligns with its recent crypto moves—including involvement in Sam Altman’s Worldcoin project. There, Visa reportedly explored enabling card functions and stablecoin payments across World Network wallets, aiming to bridge crypto and traditional payment rails at scale.

LIMIX and TIDC Join Forces to Tackle Crypto Wallet Scams with AI

Thailand’s LIMIX IT Solutions and the Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC) have formed a strategic partnership to fight crypto wallet scams and digital identity fraud. With the rapid adoption of blockchain and DeFi services in Thailand, security risks have grown—prompting the need for smarter, AI-driven solutions.

Together, the two organizations are developing an advanced fraud detection and digital identity verification system powered by AI and blockchain. At its core is LIMIX’s KYC Identity Engine, which combines biometric recognition, behavioral analytics, and liveness detection with blockchain-anchored encryption. It’s designed to provide secure onboarding and comply with local (PDPA) and international (FATF, AML) standards.

Complementing this is a real-time AI fraud engine that monitors transaction behavior, flags anomalies, and delivers smart alerts—providing end-to-end protection for users and platforms.

The partnership aligns with Thailand’s Digital Economy Development Plan and Thailand 4.0 strategy, aiming to boost innovation while maintaining public trust. A pilot launch is planned for 2025, with national expansion expected over five years.

TIDC will support this initiative through ecosystem partnerships and infrastructure, while LIMIX leads the technical development—positioning Thailand as a regional leader in safe, scalable, and trusted digital finance.

