Crypto Partnerships Power Up: Coinbase, Binance & Bitget Lead the Charge

From stadium sponsorships and cybersecurity alliances to university education drives and retail payment rollouts, the final week of May saw major crypto players making bold moves. Partnerships from Coinbase, Binance, Bitget, and more are pushing blockchain deeper into everyday life, bridging sports, finance, education, and consumer spending worldwide.

Coinbase Teams Up With Toronto FC and Argonauts to Bring Crypto to Canadian Sports Fans

Coinbase has taken another bold step in Canada, locking in a multi-year partnership with Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts under the MLSE umbrella. The move positions Coinbase as the official crypto exchange and wallet partner for both teams, blending digital innovation with fan engagement. Starting in 2025, the Coinbase logo will be stitched onto Argonauts jerseys and prominently displayed at BMO Field, where the newly unveiled Coinbase Lounge aims to become a go-to destination for fans. Through gamified experiences and social media contests, the brand plans to engage supporters while also demystifying the world of crypto.

The partnership is more than just marketing. It’s a strategic play to connect with Canada’s growing sports audience by embedding itself in iconic institutions. The digital experiences won’t stop at the stadium; online campaigns will promote crypto education in fun and immersive ways. Coinbase has already made waves in Canadian football with its CFL involvement, and this local activation with TFC and the Argonauts brings crypto “closer to home” for many fans. With ties already built across esports, racing, and basketball, this latest effort cements Coinbase’s ambition to merge crypto with the energy of live sports.

Irdeto and Coinbase Launch Strategic Offensive Against Crypto-Powered Cybercrime

Coinbase is stepping beyond the world of finance to crack down on a growing threat: cybercriminals using crypto to fund piracy and fraud. Partnering with digital security firm Irdeto, Coinbase will now work to dismantle criminal networks that exploit blockchain anonymity. At the heart of this collaboration is Irdeto’s Payment Disruption service, which identifies and removes bad actors before their operations scale. Irdeto shares real-time investigative findings with Coinbase, allowing the platform to cut off “financial lifelines” to cybercriminals early in their tracks.

According to Irdeto, the misuse of crypto by illicit service providers has steadily increased from 13% in 2022 to 19% by 2024. This growing trend prompted both companies to intensify efforts, not just to detect criminal activity but to proactively dismantle its infrastructure. Coinbase’s Global Intelligence VP said the partnership enables them to “act swiftly on high-quality intelligence” and reinforce public trust in digital currencies.

The alliance also supports law enforcement with in-depth reports, aiding in crypto asset recovery and prosecution. With global investigations and compliance frameworks aligned, this effort signals a new wave of industry-led accountability, one that positions Coinbase and Irdeto at the forefront of securing crypto’s future.

Bitget Wallet and Coinpal Expand Crypto Payments to 6,000+ Merchants

Bitget Wallet is taking crypto spending mainstream by partnering with global payments platform Coinpal. The collaboration allows users to spend their crypto across a vast network of 6,000+ online merchants, from gaming and electronics to fashion and digital services. Coinpal will serve as the key channel partner for Paydify, Bitget Wallet’s decentralized payment gateway that helps onboard crypto-accepting businesses.

At the heart of this rollout is Bitget Wallet’s Scan to Pay feature, letting users scan QR codes and pay directly in digital currencies. Future updates will support Solana Pay and regional QR code systems, with seamless conversions between crypto and fiat. Bitget Wallet’s COO emphasized that their aim is to go “beyond storage and trading” and make crypto spending frictionless in everyday life.

Coinpal, which holds multiple regulatory licenses, provides a compliant, secure platform for processing crypto transactions globally. Its integration with Bitget Wallet not only enhances usability for consumers but also gives merchants access to an active Web3 user base. Both teams aim to expand into offline retail and improve the user experience, positioning this partnership as a significant push toward making crypto “a trusted, everyday payment option” across borders and industries.

Cecabank and Bit2Me Launch Crypto Services Platform for Spanish Banks

Cecabank is stepping into the future of finance by joining forces with Bit2Me to launch a full-service crypto platform tailored for traditional financial institutions. The platform will offer real-time market access, trading tools, and secure asset custody — all wrapped in strict regulatory compliance. Cecabank’s role ensures operational security and adherence to Spanish and EU regulations, while Bit2Me brings the technology muscle with its infrastructure and asset execution capabilities.

The collaboration, finalized in May 2024, is pending final approval from Spain’s financial regulator, CNMV. Once cleared, the platform could become a benchmark for how traditional banks can responsibly offer digital assets. Cecabank’s director of securities services described the project as a “reference roadmap” for integrating digital assets much like they do fiat services today.

With over $350 billion in custody, Cecabank is among the largest players in Spain and Portugal. By partnering with Bit2Me, a trusted name in European crypto circles, it adds institutional weight to Spain’s growing crypto ecosystem. As policies under MiCA become clearer, the partnership could serve as a model for future public-private collaborations across Europe. Bit2Me’s co-founder calls 2025 “a turning point” for banks to finally go all-in on crypto trading and custody services.

MultiChoice’s Irdeto Joins Forces with Coinbase to Disrupt Crypto-Funded Piracy

MultiChoice’s cyber arm, Irdeto, has teamed up with Coinbase to track and take down pirates and cybercriminals using crypto as a payment tool. The partnership boosts Irdeto’s Payment Disruption service, aimed at cutting off illegal operators’ cash flows, especially those misusing Coinbase to facilitate copyright theft and piracy.

Irdeto says crypto-funded piracy is rising fast, jumping from 13% in 2022 to 19% by the end of 2024. Through intelligence-led investigations, Irdeto shares data with Coinbase to block these bad actors and support law enforcement in building cases and recovering illicit funds.

This partnership lets us “hit cybercriminals” where it hurts—their wallets, said Irdeto’s Mark Mulready. Coinbase echoed the importance of trust and early intervention in keeping crypto clean. It’s part of Irdeto’s broader push to work with payment platforms and agencies globally to shut down criminal ecosystems from the financial side.

Binance Academy & Pakistan’s IT Ministry Launch Blockchain Education Drive

Binance Academy is teaming up with Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecom to roll out a massive blockchain education initiative across the country. The plan? Train 300 educators and reach 80,000 students at 20 universities by 2026.

Part of the Global University Outreach Program (GUOP), the initiative will weave blockchain into university courses with free resources, industry links, and professional certificates. It’s a move to future-proof Pakistan’s digital economy and make it a regional talent hub.

Binance says this builds on its growing education efforts, already reaching 3,000+ students in Pakistan and expanding to 20 countries since 2023. For Binance, it’s also a way to strengthen regulatory compliance and innovation in emerging markets.

Alchemy Pay & XT Exchange Team Up to Streamline Fiat-Crypto Transactions

Alchemy Pay has partnered with XT Exchange to simplify crypto on- and off-ramping globally. Thanks to the integration, users can now buy and sell crypto directly on XT using credit cards, mobile wallets, or bank transfers, no more complicated setups or detours.

The goal is to make entering and exiting the crypto market seamless for both casual users and pro traders. This ease of use is expected to drive more trading activity and adoption, while helping XT grow revenue through increased transaction volumes.

As demand for compliant, cross-border payment solutions rises, this partnership offers a powerful model: user-friendly, regulation-aware, and globally accessible. It’s also part of a wider trend, blurring the lines between traditional finance and DeFi to push crypto into the mainstream.

