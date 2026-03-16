Crypto Market Watch: Bulls Get Their First Real Bounce

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin has rebounded from the $60K–$62K support zone toward $74K, showing renewed bullish momentum amid growing institutional inflows and a shift in crypto market focus toward infrastructure and long-term adoption.

After months of bearish gloom — and several weeks drifting through a kind of foggy, directionless limbo — Bitcoin finally gave bulls something they’ve been waiting for: a proper bounce. The market appears to have found a floor around the uncomfortable $60,000–$62,000 region, and over the past week BTC has climbed steadily higher, briefly tapping $74,000.

It’s not a dramatic breakout yet, but the tone of the chart has clearly changed. Sellers no longer look completely in control, dips are getting bought faster, and momentum has turned cautiously positive. After such a long stretch of hesitation and downward pressure, even a move like this feels like stepping out of a dark room into sunlight. The question now, of course, is whether it’s the beginning of something bigger — or just a temporary clearing in the clouds.

A Market Testing Its Strength

Part of what makes this rebound interesting is the broader backdrop. Crypto hasn’t exactly been operating in a calm environment. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, volatile oil prices, and persistent macro uncertainty have been hanging over risk assets for weeks. Yet Bitcoin has managed to climb anyway.

Bitcoin is the best-performing major asset since last month's strikes on Iran.



BTC is up 7.3%, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 1-2%, gold is down 3.7%, and silver is down over 10%.



Passing the geopolitical stress test. pic.twitter.com/vg2RvEh9OM — Joe Consorti (@JoeConsorti) March 12, 2026

Several analysts have framed the recent price behavior as a kind of “geopolitical stress test.” Instead of collapsing alongside global uncertainty, BTC has held its ground and gradually pushed higher. That resilience has caught traders’ attention.

Spot Bitcoin ETF flows so far this year. Source: SoSoValue

Institutional demand appears to be stabilizing as well. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their first five-day streak of inflows this year, bringing in roughly $767 million. At the same time, on-chain data suggests large holders — the whales — have started accumulating again around the $71,000 region. Historically, those moments when bigger players quietly accumulate while sentiment is still shaky have often marked turning points in market cycles.

Still, the chart hasn’t cleared all its obstacles. Resistance near the mid-$74,000 range remains intact, and several analysts are still warning that Bitcoin could be trading inside a broader recovery structure rather than a full trend reversal. In other words, the bounce is real — but confirmation still matters.

Stablecoins, Institutions, and the Infrastructure Story

Beyond Bitcoin’s price, the broader crypto narrative this week leaned heavily toward infrastructure rather than speculation.

The bank expects final rules by the second half of 2026. Source: BOE

Stablecoins were the clearest example. The Bank of England signaled a more open stance toward stablecoins, though officials emphasized that the industry needs to provide stronger feedback on regulatory proposals. Meanwhile in the US, the debate over yield-bearing stablecoins continues, with policymakers still divided on whether those products should be restricted or allowed to evolve alongside traditional banking services.

At the same time, traditional financial institutions keep inching further into the ecosystem. Mastercard launched a crypto partner program designed to connect banks and blockchain companies.

Source: Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck

Insurance giant Aon began experimenting with stablecoin payments for premiums. Wells Fargo filed trademarks tied to crypto services. And Circle’s USDC continues gaining momentum, with analysts noting that its transaction volumes are beginning to rival — and in some cases surpass — its main competitor.

USDC market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap

Put together, the message is clear: stablecoins are slowly transforming from a niche crypto tool into core financial infrastructure.

Ethereum’s Quiet Evolution

Ethereum also slipped back into the spotlight this week, though in a quieter, more structural way.

Source: James Seyffart

BlackRock launched a staked Ethereum ETF, reinforcing the idea that institutional investors are beginning to view staking not just as a technical feature but as a legitimate yield product. Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin pushed forward an update aimed at simplifying node software — part of a broader effort to make running Ethereum infrastructure easier for everyday users and institutions alike.

Still, Ethereum’s price performance continues to lag Bitcoin, highlighting what some analysts call the network’s “adoption paradox.” Network activity, development, and institutional integration keep expanding, but those improvements haven’t yet translated into comparable market momentum.

A More Selective Crypto Cycle

One theme that kept resurfacing throughout the week is that the crypto market may be evolving into something more selective than the cycles traders grew accustomed to in the past.

Matt Hougan (left) speaking to Paul Barron (right) on Thursday. Source: YouTube

The era of massive, indiscriminate altcoin rallies — the classic “altseason” — may be fading. Instead, analysts increasingly expect shorter cycles and sharper rotations, where only a handful of narratives capture most of the capital at any given time.

Right now, those narratives seem fairly clear. Bitcoin remains the dominant macro asset. Stablecoins are becoming foundational payment infrastructure. Tokenization and institutional finance are steadily expanding on-chain. And the rest of the market is competing for attention rather than automatically rising with the tide. That doesn’t mean altcoins are finished — only that the market may be entering a more mature phase where capital flows are far more selective.

Bottom Line: The Mood Is Changing

The biggest shift this week might simply be psychological.

Not long ago, the market felt stuck in a loop of uncertainty. Prices drifted sideways or down, news headlines leaned negative, and traders were openly questioning whether the cycle had already peaked.

Now the mood is starting to change. Bitcoin has reclaimed $70,000, institutional flows are turning positive again, whales appear to be accumulating, and the industry conversation is shifting back toward infrastructure, payments, and long-term adoption.

None of that guarantees a sustained rally. Bitcoin still needs to push convincingly beyond the $74,000 region before bulls can declare victory. But after months of fog, the market at least has something it didn’t have before: a visible horizon.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

