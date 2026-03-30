Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin’s Rally Ends In A Liquidity Sweep

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin tested resistance this week, briefly dropped to $65K in a liquidity sweep, then recovered near $67K, signaling range-bound consolidation amid macro-driven volatility and cautious institutional flows.

For most of the week, Bitcoin did exactly what bulls wanted: grinding higher, testing resistance, and looking like it might finally break free from the range that’s held it hostage for weeks. The action wasn’t always clean, but the intent was there — BTC kept leaning on the ceiling, ready to push into new territory.

Source: TradingView

Then came the flush.

Late in the week, Bitcoin took a sudden hit, tumbling toward $65,000 and wiping out momentum in a move that felt designed to shake out late longs. But before anyone could call it a breakdown, buyers materialized. At time of writing, BTC is back near the upper $67,000s — a recovery that keeps the broader narrative alive: this wasn’t a structural collapse. It was a liquidity sweep.

That’s the main technical takeaway. Bitcoin still hasn’t delivered a clean upside breakout, but it also hasn’t caved into a decisive bear trend. Instead, we’re stuck in compression: repeated attempts higher, sharp downside rejections, and a coiled-up market that feels like it’s waiting for something to give.

The bullish case is simple enough. This week’s drop may have been a stop purge, not the start of a deeper slide. The market dipped hard enough to clear weak hands, touched an important low, then bounced before sellers could gain traction. As long as Bitcoin holds above the mid-$60,000s, bulls can argue that the range is being cleansed — setting the stage for another rally attempt.

The catch? Proof is still lacking. Until BTC reclaims higher resistance and holds it, the price action remains hopeful, not decisive.

What Moved the Market

Macro was the heavy hand this week. Headlines about Iran, war risk, spiking oil prices, and fresh inflation worries pushed traders into defensive mode. And for all the talk of Bitcoin as a safe haven, it still trades like a liquidity-sensitive risk asset when stress hits.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see weekly outflows. Source: SoSoValue

That macro chill showed up directly in ETF flows. Spot Bitcoin ETFs snapped a four-week inflow streak and posted outflows — a sign that institutional money wasn’t willing to chase upside into uncertainty. When ETF demand cools during a breakout attempt, BTC loses a critical layer of support.

S&P 500 futures (left) vs. Bitcoin/USD (right). Source: TradingView

Derivatives told a similar story. Traders were leaning defensive, and with a big options expiry on deck, the market never approached the upside levels bulls needed to tilt positioning in their favor. In that environment, sharp downside volatility becomes almost mechanical — especially with price hovering near crowded liquidation zones.

That’s why the late-week drop had the feel of a flush more than a full-blown sentiment shift. Bitcoin sold off, took out lower liquidity, and stabilized quickly. In trading terms, it looked like the kind of move designed to clear out overleveraged longs before the market decides where to go next.

Source: Santiment

On-chain data, meanwhile, offered a quieter but constructive counterpoint. According to Santiment’s data, whales and sharks have been accumulating steadily over the past month, and long-term holders appear to be holding firm rather than distributing. That doesn’t fuel an immediate rally, but it does suggest underlying demand hasn’t evaporated — even as short-term sentiment wobbles.

BTC exchange netflows have been negative for most of March. Source: CryptoQuant

Exchange flows reinforced that view. As we speak, Bitcoin continues to move off exchanges, signaling that at least part of the market is positioning for longer-term scarcity rather than a quick exit. In a range-bound market, that kind of behavior often lays the groundwork for a later breakout, even if near-term price action stays messy.

Source: BNP Paribas

Institutional interest didn’t disappear entirely — news of expanded ETN and ETF access in Europe, plus continued corporate Bitcoin accumulation, reminded everyone that traditional finance isn’t walking away. But this week made one thing clear: structural adoption stories can’t override macro fear in the short term.

What Comes Next

The real question is whether this bounce can gain legs. If Bitcoin builds on the recovery and reclaims the upper part of the range, the late-week sell-off will likely be remembered as a cleansing flush — a reset before the next leg up.

If not — if price rolls over again after failing to recover key resistance — then the stop-purge narrative starts to look thin, and the market risks drifting back into deeper range weakness.

For now, the chart still gives bulls a case. The drop was violent, but it didn’t produce decisive bearish follow-through. That keeps the hopeful scenario alive: Bitcoin may have just shaken out the weak hands before making another run at the upside.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

