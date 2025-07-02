Crypto Hits The French Riviera: Over 80 Retailers Now Accept Stablecoins And Crypto Via Binance Pay And Lyzi

In Brief Binance and Lyzi have launched crypto payments across over 80 merchants in the French Riviera, marking a major step in the region’s adoption of digital assets in hospitality, retail, and tourism.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance introduced support for cryptocurrency payments across more than 80 merchants throughout the French Riviera, facilitated through its Binance Pay platform in collaboration with French fintech company Lyzi. This development positions the region as a leading example of digital payment adoption within the luxury tourism, retail, and hospitality sectors.

The initiative spans locations including Cannes, Nice, Antibes, Monaco, and nearby areas, encompassing a diverse group of businesses such as restaurants, high-end boutiques, beach clubs, and local service providers. The expansion reflects growing interest from both merchants and international visitors in utilizing cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

The move aligns with previously stated objectives by officials in Cannes to promote the local adoption of digital assets. With support from municipal authorities and favorable market conditions, the French Riviera is emerging as a prominent setting for practical cryptocurrency usage.

The integration of Binance Pay and Lyzi enables users to conduct secure and fee-free transactions using stablecoins and other digital currencies across a range of services. Payments can be completed by scanning a QR code and confirming instantly, making the experience straightforward for both customers and merchants.

The platform currently supports over 100 cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins pegged to the euro and the US dollar, and provides immediate euro settlements for participating merchants. This allows for consistent pricing and easier financial reconciliation for businesses.

Alongside lower transaction fees compared to conventional payment systems, Binance Pay offers enhanced security measures such as encryption, two-factor authentication, and real-time transaction confirmation. These features aim to make digital payments more accessible and trustworthy, particularly for smaller vendors operating in less centralized locations.

“The adoption of crypto payments in a world-class destination like the French Riviera shows that digital assets are becoming part of everyday life,” said David Princay, CEO of Binance France, in a written statement. “This initiative is a powerful example of public-private collaboration — with local authorities and businesses working together to make the region more attractive, innovative, and aligned with the growing number of people embracing stablecoins and crypto payments worldwide,” he added.

French Riviera Merchants Embrace Crypto Payments As Binance Pay And Lyzi Launch Regional Incentive Campaign

A diverse selection of businesses across the French Riviera has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments via Binance Pay and Lyzi, reflecting broader integration of digital assets in hospitality, retail, and lifestyle services. This includes luxury hotels such as JW Marriott, Hôtel Gray d’Albion, and Le Majestic in Cannes, as well as popular beachfront and dining establishments like Palais Stéphanie Beach, Copal Beach, La Guérite, LUIGI, Gina in Nice, and Restaurant Le César in Antibes. The initiative also encompasses high-end retailers and watchmakers including Parker and Smith and Art in Time in Monaco, alongside independent businesses in wellness and lifestyle, such as Palm Gym and L’Opticienne Verte in Antibes.

“We’ve seen exceptional enthusiasm from merchants; they’re excited to be leading the way for crypto payments acceptance in France,” said Damien Patureaux, CEO of Lyzi, in a written statement. “We’re turning vision into reality, supporting local economies and enabling effortless, secure payments for crypto users from around the world,” he added.

A regional promotion has been introduced to highlight the availability of cryptocurrency payments across the French Riviera and to encourage activity among participating local businesses. From June 28 to July 6, shoppers who complete a single transaction of at least 20 euros—or the equivalent amount in cryptocurrency—at merchants integrated with Binance Pay and the Lyzi platform will be eligible to receive a 5 EURI reward.

EURI is a euro-backed stablecoin issued by a regulated bank and fully aligned with the EU’s MiCA framework. The offer is available to the first 1,999 qualifying participants, with rewards to be credited to users’ Binance funding wallets within 30 days following the conclusion of the campaign. The promotion is designed to demonstrate the practical use of cryptocurrency payments within a compliant framework, while also supporting local commerce and incentivizing digital transactions.

