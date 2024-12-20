Crypto Giants Unite: Inside the Latest Game-Changing Partnerships

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The crypto industry is undergoing a transformation due to innovative partnerships integrating digital assets with real-world applications, revolutionizing payments, gaming, compliance, and SocialFi.

The crypto industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by innovative partnerships bridging digital assets with real-world applications. From revolutionizing payments and gaming to enhancing compliance and SocialFi, these collaborations highlight the immense potential of blockchain technology. Here’s how six impactful partnerships are reshaping the future of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance.

1. Bitget Teams Up with TRON Blockchain, Acquiring $10M of TRX

Bitget has bought $10,000,000 worth of TRON tokens as part of a strategic partnership with the TRON network. The two companies have joined forces to strengthen TRON’s position in international on-chain payments and expand its platform to include dApps, centralized exchanges, and DeFi.

With more than 278M accounts and 9B transactions performed, TRON has solidified its position as a leading L1 blockchain. It processes $10B in on-chain transfers every day, and it’s famously cheap and quick. Together, they want to make blockchain more accessible and usable.

The creator of TRON, Justin Sun, emphasized the partnership’s significance in encouraging development and empowering developers, while Bitget’s CEO, Gracy Chen, was enthusiastic about the collaboration’s ability to benefit the whole crypto community.

This partnership highlights TRON’s value in stablecoin settlements and blockchain innovation, further solidifying its image as a trustworthy system for developers and consumers. The move strengthens TRON’s presence in the payment sector while expanding Bitget’s influence in blockchain technology.

2. Ultra Introduces Innovations and Intel Partnership Under New Leadership

Ultra, a blockchain gaming platform, has unveiled major updates following the appointment of Gus van Rijckevorsel as CEO. Positioned as the “Netflix of games,” Ultra aims to revolutionize gaming with new features and strategic partnerships.

Ultra’s partnership with Intel Gaming highlights its commitment to immersive gaming experiences. This collaboration will integrate Intel’s XeSS2 technology into Ultra’s upcoming tactical FPS, Ashes of Mankind: Citadels, which is currently crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Players will benefit from high-performance graphics, creating a dynamic gaming experience.

Additionally, Ultra’s Kickstarter campaign introduces rewards such as co-branded peripherals, exclusive Discord roles, and opportunities to customize in-game assets. The partnership signifies Ultra’s dedication to combining cutting-edge technology with user engagement.

Van Rijckevorsel emphasized that Intel’s technology would elevate the gaming experience, showcasing Ultra’s focus on quality and innovation. With a strong vision for the future, Ultra is set to enhance blockchain-based gaming experiences and empower its growing community of players.

3. Crypto Legal Expands Blockchain Services with Key Partnerships

UK-based Crypto Legal has strengthened its blockchain services through partnerships with prominent industry players. These collaborations enhance its offerings in blockchain forensics, compliance, and fraud prevention.

The firm partnered with Crystal Intelligence for advanced transaction monitoring and AML compliance, and HashEx for dual-audit smart contract reviews. Additionally, Crypto Asset Recovery provides expertise in recovering lost digital assets, while Bankera offers crypto-friendly banking solutions.

These partnerships broaden Crypto Legal’s services, including advisory roles on exchange operations and wallet security, enhancing its position as a leader in blockchain legal services.

Crypto Legal has received multiple industry accolades, including being named the Best Blockchain Law Firm of 2024. Blockchain and fraud lawyer Manuel Duenas remarked that these awards reflect the firm’s dedication to delivering high-quality solutions for clients.

The partnerships reinforce Crypto Legal’s mission to remain at the forefront of blockchain compliance and innovation, addressing the industry’s evolving needs.

4. Lens Blockchain Redefines SocialFi with Innovative Features and Partnerships

Lens, a decentralized SocialFi platform, introduces tools for data ownership and monetization. Customized features like feeds and groups empower developers to create unique social experiences. Users retain control over their data while earning cryptocurrency for content engagement.

Key partnerships with Chainlink, Uniswap, and MetaMask enhance Lens’s ecosystem. The platform promises fast and cost-effective transactions through ZKsync and Avail, making it accessible for mainstream adoption.

Lens plans a mainnet launch in 2025, aiming to combine the simplicity of Web2 with blockchain benefits. Community governance via DAOs aligns user incentives with platform growth, setting new standards in the crypto space.

5. Crypto.com Partners with Accor for Reward Point Integration

Crypto.com has partnered with ALL—Accor Live Limitless—to introduce a revolutionary way to use cryptocurrencies by converting them into Accor Reward Points. This collaboration allows crypto enthusiasts to seamlessly exchange cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and CRO, into tangible rewards like stays at over 5,600 Accor hotels worldwide, gourmet meals, and other premium benefits.

The Crypto.com app simplifies the process, requiring users to input their ALL membership numbers to begin. Special promotions, such as 10% cashback in CRO, further incentivize users to adopt this service. This partnership underscores Crypto.com’s vision of making cryptocurrency as accessible as traditional currency.

Eric Anziani, Crypto.com’s President, stated, “This collaboration unites the best of travel and cryptocurrency, enhancing user experiences globally.” Reward tiers offer enticing options like Emirates flight tickets, Apple gadgets, and more, tailored to Crypto.com cardholders.

By enabling crypto-to-reward-point conversion, this initiative bridges the gap between digital assets and real-world applications. With this, Crypto.com redefines how crypto can integrate into everyday life, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of digital currencies in mainstream sectors. Travelers and crypto enthusiasts alike are set to benefit from this innovative approach to combining digital finance with luxury experiences.

6. Ethena Partners with World Liberty Financial for DeFi Rewards

Ethena has partnered with World Liberty Financial (WLF) to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi) with a dual-reward system. The collaboration integrates Ethena’s sUSDe token—a staked derivative of its synthetic dollar stablecoin—into WLF’s Aave instance, allowing users to earn rewards in both sUSDe and WLF’s native token.

This strategic partnership, announced on December 18, aligns incentives to boost stablecoin liquidity and adoption. Ethena Labs has also proposed introducing sUSDe as a new collateral asset within WLF’s platform, emphasizing its potential to enhance functionality across the DeFi ecosystem. Following sUSDe’s success in Aave’s Core instance, this move solidifies its credibility while expanding its utility.

Despite initial struggles, WLF has regained momentum, with significant investments from notable figures like Justin Sun. The integration of sUSDe is expected to further WLF’s vision of becoming a leading DeFi player, fostering confidence and adoption among users.

This partnership highlights a broader trend of collaboration between innovative DeFi protocols and centralized platforms. By leveraging dual-reward structures and co-incentivizing participation, Ethena and WLF aim to set new standards for stablecoin utility, encouraging wider adoption and reshaping the DeFi landscape.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este