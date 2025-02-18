Crypto.com Launches Web Version In EU, Allowing Users To Access Accounts On Desktop

In Brief Crypto.com has announced the availability of its desktop version for EU users, enabling them to log into Crypto.com Web by scanning a QR code displayed on the login screen of the mobile app.

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced the availability of its web version for users in the European Union, allowing them to access their accounts directly on a desktop. Users can log into the Crypto.com Web by simply scanning a QR code displayed on the login screen using the Crypto.com mobile application.

This desktop version enables users to access the exchange without the need to download the application. However, new users are encouraged to complete account verification to begin using the platform, which involves signing up with an email address, entering a phone number, setting a passcode, and verifying identity through the submission of an ID and a selfie.

Once verified, users can continue their cryptocurrency activities, where they can enjoy benefits such as higher trading limits, the ability to set up Recurring Buy and Target Price Orders, and participate in reward programs like Missions.

https://t.co/vCNztATSCO Web is now available in the EU 🇪🇺



EU users can easily access their https://t.co/vCNztATSCO App account on their desktop



✅ Simply scan the QR code on the login page with your app to get started



Check it out now, and let us know what other features you… pic.twitter.com/tsxJevnEYx — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) February 18, 2025

Crypto.com Receives MiCA License, Expands Operations Across EEA And Unveils Ambitious 2025 Roadmap

The announcement comes after Crypto.com’s Malta entity received a MiCA license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The company is the first major global cryptocurrency asset service provider (CASP) to obtain a full MiCA license, enabling it to offer services across the European Economic Area (EEA). Following this approval, Crypto.com officially launched in all EEA states last week.

The platform supports over 350 cryptocurrencies and provides users with various trading and asset management solutions. Trusted by over 100 million users, it ranks as the 13th-largest digital asset exchange by total volume, according to CoinMarketCap.

Recently, Crypto.com unveiled its 2025 roadmap, which includes plans to file for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for its token Cronos in Q4, list stocks, stock options, and ETFs on its platform, and introduce new banking features such as personal multicurrency accounts and cash savings accounts. One of its most ambitious goals is the launch of a new Crypto.com stablecoin by Q3.

