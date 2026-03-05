en en
Business News Report Technology
March 05, 2026

Crossmint Partners With Western Union To Launch USDPT Stablecoin And Integrate Digital Asset Network On Solana

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 05, 2026 at 3:19 am Updated: March 05, 2026 at 3:19 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 05, 2026 at 3:19 am

In Brief

Crossmint has partnered with Western Union to integrate the USDPT stablecoin on Solana with Western Union’s Digital Asset Network, enabling instant transfers and global cash access through over 360,000 collection points.

USDsui Goes Live On Sui Mainnet, Introducing A Native Digital Dollar For Scalable Finance And Global Payments

Platform focused on enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure Crossmint announced a partnership with Western Union to support the launch of USDPT, a new US dollar-denominated stablecoin issued on the Solana network, as well as Western Union’s recently introduced Digital Asset Network. 

Western Union provides cross-border, cross-currency money transfer, payments, and digital financial services to individuals, businesses, financial institutions, and governments worldwide. The company operates in more than 200 countries and territories and supports over 130 currencies. 

Its Digital Asset Network is designed to connect stablecoins to physical cash access, allowing users to convert digital dollars into local currency through over 360,000 collection points worldwide.

According to Crossmint, the collaboration will involve integrating its existing wallet and payment APIs with Western Union’s Digital Asset Network to provide access to USDPT. The partnership is intended to facilitate instant fund transfers on Solana, allow digital dollars to be held as a store of value, and connect users to Western Union’s global payout infrastructure where available.

Crossmint And Western Union Collaborate To Connect USDPT Stablecoin With Global Cash Payout Network

Crossmint co-founder Rodrigo Fernández Touza described stablecoins as becoming a key component of global treasury and money movement, highlighting Western Union’s extensive payout network as a strategic fit for bringing USDPT to market and connecting digital dollars to local access worldwide.

The Digital Asset Network is designed to link digital value with the company’s global cash and payout ecosystem. Malcolm Clarke, Vice President of Digital Assets at Western Union said that partnerships with platforms like Crossmint help connect wallets and digital applications to Western Union’s established payment infrastructure, enabling customers to access reliable cash pick-up options across more than 200 countries.

Crossmint is an enterprise-grade platform offering comprehensive stablecoin and wallet infrastructure for fintech companies and businesses seeking to integrate cryptocurrency payment rails and smart wallet capabilities with speed, compliance, and scalability. Serving over 40,000 clients, the platform provides embedded smart wallets, on- and offramps, cross-chain stablecoin management, token checkout, and other blockchain functionalities through developer-friendly APIs without requiring specialized blockchain engineering expertise. The company is backed by investors including Ribbit Capital and Franklin Templeton.

Recently, Crossmint partnered with Wirex to support the expansion of Wirex’s on-chain stablecoin payment capabilities. The collaboration enables Wirex to extend card settlement, banking connectivity, and stablecoin payments to non-EVM blockchains, beginning with the Stellar network.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.