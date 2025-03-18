CrossFi Publishes 2025 Survey Report On Global Crypto Adoption And Web3 Banking

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CrossFi released its 2025 Crypto Market Research Survey, providing insights into cryptocurrency usage, adoption trends, and user concerns from a diverse global participant pool.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, CrossFi released its 2025 Crypto Market Research Survey, providing insights into cryptocurrency usage, adoption trends, and user concerns from a diverse global participant pool. The study examined demographics, financial behaviors, and attitudes toward Web3 banking, offering valuable information on key trends shaping the future of digital financial services.

The majority of survey respondents came from India, Finland, and Russia, with 80% identifying as female and 20% as male. Most participants were between the ages of 28 and 43, and reported monthly incomes ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

The report highlighted that investing in or holding cryptocurrencies is the primary source of income for participants, indicating a shift toward long-term asset accumulation. Regarding cryptocurrency usage, most respondents engaged with digital currencies one to two times per week, suggesting gradual integration into their regular financial activities. However, high transaction fees were noted as a major obstacle to broader adoption, with users across the globe citing this as the biggest challenge.

Crypto Users Prioritize Safety And Reliability In Web3 Banking And Seek More Practical Uses Of Crypto In Daily Life

When it comes to Web3 banking services, the survey revealed that safety and reliability were considered the most important features. Despite this, many users expressed only “somewhat satisfied” feelings with their current Web3 banking experiences. Respondents appreciated the increased safety that decentralization offers but reported issues such as frozen accounts and difficulties with Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

Looking forward, there is a clear demand among users for more practical uses of cryptocurrencies in daily life. The predominant expectation for 2025 is that cryptocurrencies will be used as easily as traditional fiat currencies. At the same time, safety and cybersecurity concerns were consistently identified as top priorities, emphasizing the need for improved security measures as digital finance continues to evolve.

CrossFi Chain offers an advanced, inclusive solution that effortlessly connects fiat currencies and cryptocurrency. With its non-custodial payment technology, CrossFi allows users to retain full control over their funds while providing unmatched access, transparency, and convenience.

The findings from this report highlight the growing trend toward Web3 banking, the rising demand for secure, affordable, and user-friendly cryptocurrency solutions, and the expanding role of cryptocurrencies in everyday financial activities. CrossFi is well-positioned to lead this transformation, addressing major challenges and creating new opportunities for users around the world. This report also serves as a strategic guide for CrossFi’s ongoing expansion and influence in the financial sector, ensuring that digital assets and decentralized banking solutions remain central to global financial inclusion initiatives.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson