CrossFi Establishes New Partnerships To Strengthen And Expand Its DeFi Ecosystem

In Brief CrossFi has announced strategic partnerships with Enflux, ApeBond, Victus Global, Alpha Token Capital, and Pinnacle Ventures, aimed at accelerating growth and driving Web3 innovation.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, CrossFi announced five strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating growth and advancing Web3 innovation. By collaborating with Enflux, ApeBond, Victus Global, Alpha Token Capital, and Pinnacle Ventures, CrossFi is broadening the range of products and services available to builders within its expanding ecosystem.

These five partnerships are designed to enhance CrossFi’s DeFi infrastructure and improve the quality of services provided to users, such as boosting liquidity and expanding token utility. The partnerships reflect CrossFi’s goal to position itself as a leading player in digital finance, ensuring seamless access to on-chain solutions.

The first strategic alliance, with Enflux, a market maker and liquidity provider, will help optimize liquidity solutions for projects within CrossFi. Enflux’s tailored growth strategies will contribute to a more efficient trading experience and improved market liquidity.

CrossFi’s second partnership with ApeBond, which operates an on-chain OTC marketplace, aims to transform web3 fundraising. ApeBond’s bonding protocol offers projects a transparent and fair approach to raising capital and issuing tokens. This collaboration will allow CrossFi to provide high-quality fundraising and token issuance options to projects in its ecosystem.

Victus Global, a leading digital asset investment specialist, has also joined forces with CrossFi. With a focus on helping Web3 companies accelerate growth, Victus Global will support CrossFi’s expansion and strengthen its position in the Web3 space. By combining CrossFi’s decentralized finance expertise with Victus Global’s institutional investment knowledge, the partnership aims to benefit both parties.

CrossFi Partners With Alpha Token Capital And Pinnacle Ventures To Expand Community And Drive Platform’s Growth

CrossFi’s fourth strategic partner, Alpha Token Capital (ATC), is a liquid token fund with a presence in key cryptocurrency growth regions such as Asia, LATAM, and the Middle East. As a co-organizer of the ABC Web3 conference, ATC will play a crucial role in raising CrossFi’s profile, helping it expand its community, and increasing its visibility at major conferences and events.

Lastly, Pinnacle Ventures, which specializes in long-term support for blockchain projects, will assist CrossFi with its roadmap implementation and drive sustainable growth. Pinnacle’s extensive experience in navigating the Web3 space will be invaluable as CrossFi works toward mainstream adoption of decentralized financial services.

CrossFi Chain offers an advanced solution that seamlessly connects fiat currencies with cryptocurrency. With its non-custodial payment technology, CrossFi allows users to retain complete control over their funds while providing exceptional access, transparency, and ease of use. The platform aims to promote true financial freedom and inclusivity for all users. Recently, CrossFi launched its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible mainnet, allowing businesses to access its core products and process payments for routine transactions.

