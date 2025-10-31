CrossEx By Gate Introduces Advanced Infrastructure For Efficient, Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading

In Brief Gate has launched CrossEx, a cross-exchange trading and clearing platform that enables institutional investors and professional traders to manage assets and strategies across multiple exchanges.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced that it has launched CrossEx, a cross-exchange trading and clearing platform designed for professional investors, quantitative teams, and institutional clients. CrossEx provides a comprehensive trading infrastructure that connects multiple exchanges, enabling unified management of assets and strategies across platforms.

A core feature of CrossEx is its unified access and integration, allowing users to trade on multiple major exchanges through a single account without repeated registration or complex multi-system setups. The platform uses a standardized API compatible with different exchange rules, supporting shared trading and query functions while reducing integration and maintenance costs.

It also allows cross-exchange margin sharing and profit-and-loss offsetting, facilitating dynamic fund allocation across exchanges. Unified risk control and capital management enhance efficiency, particularly for multi-market strategies such as cross-exchange arbitrage, while aggregated trading volumes can help institutions unlock higher account tiers and fee discounts.

CrossEx To Offer Enhanced Stability, Risk Management, And Execution Efficiency

CrossEx emphasizes system stability and consistent execution. Its unified risk management framework, dynamic intervention mechanisms, and automated clearing, settlement, and reconciliation processes simplify multi-exchange risk management and improve operational transparency. The platform’s low-latency matching and high-speed connectivity support high-frequency and large-scale trading, while unified order feedback ensures reliable execution across markets.

The platform also enhances flexibility and efficiency for multi-strategy trading.

Cross-exchange arbitrage benefits from virtual transfer and liquidity buffering, which maintains on-chain liquidity under volatile conditions. For CTA strategies, CrossEx enables synchronized order execution across exchanges, allowing traders to act quickly on market opportunities while balancing execution efficiency with return stability.

Currently, CrossEx supports Gate, Binance, and OKX, covering spot trading, USDT-margined perpetual contracts, and leveraged trading with approximately 400 mainstream pairs. The unified API and standardized clearing system reduce integration and maintenance efforts for quantitative teams operating across multiple exchanges.

As institutional participation in cryptocurrency markets grows, capital efficiency and trading depth are increasingly important. Gate’s launch of CrossEx introduces a unified account and clearing system that promotes interoperability and standardization, providing institutional investors with a more efficient and transparent trading experience.

