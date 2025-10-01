CrossBar Inc. And CertiK Unite At TOKEN2049 To Showcase EMPC And Open-Source Hardware To Redefine Blockchain Security

In Brief CrossBar Inc. and CertiK will co-exhibit at TOKEN2049 Singapore to showcase advanced blockchain security solutions, including EMPC, PHSM, and the Daric secure processing unit, highlighting open-source hardware and cryptographic innovation.

Digital asset security and infrastructure company CrossBar Inc. announced that it will co-exhibit with CertiK at TOKEN2049 Singapore. The company is developing a range of blockchain security solutions, including EMPC (Enhanced Multi-Party Computation), PHSM (Physical Hardware Security Module), and the Daric secure processing unit.

EMPC is designed to eliminate the need for seed phrases and passwords while reducing recovery risks through t-of-n distributed signing across mobile devices, hardware, and cloud platforms. This approach removes single points of failure and provides true self-custody with enhanced privacy and flexibility. CrossBar also offers a software development kit and Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) for developers and enterprises, allowing Wallet-as-Infrastructure to be integrated directly into mainstream applications. At the hardware level, PHSM and the Daric SPU are specifically engineered for blockchain security, supporting multi-party computation with a high-performance microcontroller unit and open-source silicon.

CrossBar advocates for open-source as a standard of trust. Through open-source hardware and IRIS inspectability, the company ensures transparency in security, meeting industry expectations for certification, compliance, and user confidence. This commitment to openness applies across the entire technology stack, from the Daric chip to the EMPC algorithm and the PHSM series.

As the leading provider of Web3 security services, CertiK contributes extensive expertise in applied cryptography to this collaboration. Its research-driven methodology extends beyond code audits to include protocol design, correctness, and resilience against real-world threats. With practical experience auditing threshold ECDSA/TSS wallets, DKG protocols, and ZK-enhanced signing schemes, CertiK is well-equipped to assess and reinforce advanced cryptographic systems such as CrossBar’s EMPC.

At TOKEN2049, CrossBar will present the Daric Chip and live EMPC signing demonstrations at the CertiK booth (PB4-27) on October 1st at 1:30 p.m. CrossBar and CertiK will jointly explore major current cryptocurrency security challenges, the evolving landscape of trust and compliance, and the role of open-source hardware in providing transparency for users. Attendees will also receive an early overview of the eight core functionalities of CrossBar’s PHSM while the product remains in development.

