Cronos Partners With Upbit To Launch CRO Staking, Providing Simplified On-Chain Access For Korean Users

Layer 1 blockchain developed by cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, Cronos announced that the South Korean exchange Upbit has introduced staking support for CRO, allowing users to earn rewards directly on the platform.

The integration enables Upbit users to stake CRO with minimal effort, as the exchange manages the validator on their behalf. This approach simplifies the process, eliminating the need for users to maintain infrastructure, manage wallets, or understand validator operations.

Upbit currently offers staking for fewer than ten digital assets, with CRO included among them. The addition reflects a careful and deliberate strategy in expanding staking options, demonstrating confidence in the Cronos network while maintaining a curated selection of supported assets for users.

Cronos Makes On-Chain Participation More Accessible For Korean Users

South Korea has long been a key market for CRO, with a substantial user base actively participating through major local platforms. Providing staking capabilities via Upbit responds to increasing demand from Korean users seeking to engage with the Cronos network beyond trading, facilitating deeper network participation.

For users, this development provides a more accessible way to utilize CRO while continuing to engage with a familiar and trusted platform.

“This partnership with Upbit represents a deliberate step toward expanding participation in the Cronos ecosystem in one of the world’s most active crypto markets,” said Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Cronos Labs, in a written statement. “By enabling staking directly on the exchange, millions of Korean users gain a seamless path into Cronos without the usual on-chain complexity,” he added.

The introduction of CRO staking on Upbit reflects a wider trend toward making on-chain engagement more approachable for everyday users. As participants increasingly seek opportunities beyond simple trading, exchange-integrated staking reduces technical barriers and facilitates deeper interaction with the network.

CRO staking through Upbit will become available beginning January 6th, 2026, subject to applicable eligibility and jurisdictional requirements.

