Creditcoin Paves the Way for Real-World Asset Integration in Web3

In Brief Creditcoin Founder Tae Oh highlighted its evolution into an EVM-compatible Layer 1, enabling universal smart contracts, cross-chain coordination, and global credit access to bring real-world assets on-chain, enhance financial inclusion, and build a fully functional DeFi ecosystem with PenguinSwap.

At Hack Seasons, Tae Oh, Founder of Creditcoin, shared insights into Creditcoin’s evolution into an EVM-compatible Layer 1, the impact of universal smart contracts, and the platform’s mission to connect real-world assets to Web3. By enabling cross-chain coordination and expanding access to global credit markets, Creditcoin is building a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Unlocking Developer Potential with EVM Compatibility and Universal Smart Contracts

The transition to an EVM-compatible Layer 1 significantly enhances Creditcoin’s developer ecosystem by making it easier to build and deploy smart contracts. Universal smart contracts take this a step further by allowing developers to coordinate seamlessly across multiple blockchains. Oh sees blockchains as either hardware or service layers, each optimized for different functions—whether TPS, file storage, or zero-knowledge proofs.

By leveraging multiple chains for different services, developers can create cohesive applications where content storage, payments, and transactions occur across different networks. This cross-chain interoperability improves efficiency and expands the use cases for on-chain financial services.

Bringing Real-World Assets On-Chain

Creditcoin was built to address financial inclusion, particularly for unbanked and underbanked individuals who lack access to traditional banking services. Many of these individuals repay loans reliably but fail to build a credit history, forcing them to rely on high-interest lenders. Creditcoin enables users to build verifiable credit profiles that can be used to access better financial products from a global network of lenders.

This on-chain credit history allows for the creation of loan books, which can then be tokenized as real-world assets (RWA). By merging different loan books into larger financial instruments, Creditcoin is opening new opportunities for RWA-backed lending and investment products.

Building a Fully Functional Ecosystem

For any Layer 1 blockchain to function as a fully developed ecosystem, several key components must be in place—including a native decentralized exchange. With the launch of Creditcoin’s first native DEX, PenguinSwap, users can swap assets efficiently within the ecosystem, facilitating cross-chain trading and liquidity movement.

Token swaps are essential for bridging value across different networks and supporting new projects that require token liquidity. With the new native swap platform, Creditcoin is ensuring that its financial ecosystem is self-sustaining and primed for future growth.

