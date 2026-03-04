Creator Revenue Sharing On X To Restrict Misleading AI-Generated Content Depicting Armed Conflicts

In Brief X has updated its Creator Revenue Sharing policies to restrict financial rewards for misleading AI-generated content during conflicts while continuing to reward popular and engaging posts.

Consumer technology entrepreneur and Head of Product at social media platform X, Nikita Bier, announced that the platform is updating its Creator Revenue Sharing policies to ensure content authenticity on the Timeline and to prevent misuse of the program.

The company emphasized the importance of providing accurate information during times of conflict, noting that modern AI technologies make it easy to produce content that could mislead audiences.

Under the revised policy, users who post AI-generated videos depicting armed conflict without clearly disclosing that the content was created with AI will face a 90-day suspension from Creator Revenue Sharing. Repeated violations will result in permanent removal from the program.

Content will be identified through Community Notes or by detecting metadata and other signals associated with generative AI tools.

The platform indicated that these policies and related product features will continue to be refined to maintain trustworthiness and reliability during critical events.

Today we are revising our Creator Revenue Sharing policies to maintain authenticity of content on Timeline and prevent manipulation of the program.



During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today’s AI technologies,… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 3, 2026

Creator Revenue Sharing Program: Rewarding Popular And Engaging Content On X

X stated that it will identify potentially misleading posts using a combination of generative AI detection tools and its crowdsourced fact-checking system, Community Notes.

The Creator Revenue Sharing Program on X allows users to earn income by posting content and sharing in advertising revenue when their posts attract a lot of engagement. The program was designed to encourage the creation of popular content on the platform, but critics have argued that it can incentivize sensationalized material, including clickbait or posts intended to provoke strong reactions. Additional criticisms have focused on the program’s limited content controls and the requirement that creators be paying subscribers to participate.

With the growing ease of producing AI-generated images and videos, X’s new policy restricting financial rewards for misleading content represents only a partial solution. Outside of conflict-related contexts, AI-generated media can still be used to create political misinformation or promote deceptive products within the influencer economy, activities that remain unaffected under the revised rules.

