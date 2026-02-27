Creative Experimentation Or Misstep? Experts Critique Gucci’s AI Campaign, Highlighting Challenges Of Integrating Emerging Tech In High Fashion

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gucci’s release of AI-generated images for Demna Gvasalia’s Milan Fashion Week debut sparked criticism for perceived low-quality execution, raising debate over the role of AI in luxury fashion marketing and its impact on brand heritage.

Italian luxury fashion house Gucci recently released a series of AI-generated images to promote Demna Gvasalia’s debut runway show at Milan Fashion Week, sparking debate over the appropriateness of AI for a high-end brand.

The “Primavera” campaign combined AI-generated visuals with traditional photography, each clearly labeled to indicate its synthetic origin. The AI renderings included scenes of glamorous figures in fur coats, stylized models resembling video game characters, and luxury cars, all intended to generate attention and convey a futuristic aesthetic.

PRIMAVERA

February 27

2 p.m. CET#GucciPrimavera



Created with AI pic.twitter.com/lNyLEMysp3 — gucci (@gucci) February 23, 2026

Social media reactions were swift and highly critical, with some users describing the campaign as “cheap” and “tacky,” arguing that the use of AI undermined traditional notions of craftsmanship and reduced the brand’s aspirational value.

PRIMAVERA

February 27

2 p.m. CET



Created with AI pic.twitter.com/sNbcFrpTX9 — gucci (@gucci) February 23, 2026

Threats of boycotts appeared alongside commentary suggesting that the approach diminished Gucci’s artistic legacy and lowered the perception of its products.

While the campaign attracted criticism, it also reflected a continuation of Gucci’s long-standing strategy of experimentation with digital technologies. The brand has previously explored AI through interactive Snapchat lenses, allowing users to become fictional characters from Gucci collections, and through the sale of AI-generated non-fungible tokens (NFTs) via Christie’s. For some experts, these initiatives represent creative futurism, positioning Gucci at the intersection of fashion, art, and technology, and allowing the production of imagery that traditional methods could not easily achieve.

Evolving Luxury In A Digital Age

The backlash highlights a broader tension in luxury fashion between innovation and heritage. Industry observers note that luxury has historically been tied to craft, human storytelling, and the aspiration these qualities inspire. The use of AI, when perceived as replacing rather than supporting human creativity, risks diluting the very elements that sustain a brand’s prestige.

Other luxury houses, including Valentino, have faced similar reactions when introducing AI-generated campaigns, illustrating the challenge of integrating technology while preserving the brand’s cultural capital. Meanwhile, mainstream brands such as Guess and H&M have experimented with AI in marketing and social content, further blurring the lines between luxury exclusivity and digital experimentation.

Gucci’s timing is also important. The brand recently recorded the steepest revenue decline within Kering’s portfolio, falling 22% on a reported basis in 2025, amid shifting consumer preferences toward “quiet luxury” and younger audiences seeking aspirational yet understated products.

In this context, AI campaigns may be read as an effort to regain visibility and reaffirm relevance in a competitive market. Analysts argue that while AI can enhance creative storytelling, its success depends on complementing, rather than replacing, traditional craftsmanship. The intensity of online responses demonstrates how quickly perceptions can shift when consumers feel that the human element is being displaced.

Industry Voices Critique Gucci’s AI Renderings, Highlighting Technical Shortcomings

Tech industry participants have echoed these concerns, suggesting that AI will likely find a role in fashion marketing over time, but only if execution meets high creative standards.

PRIMAVERA

February 27

2 p.m. CET#GucciPrimavera



Created with AI pic.twitter.com/VKUBxkUm2w — gucci (@gucci) February 25, 2026

In Gucci’s case, the quality bar was widely seen as unmet. Experts note that AI image models are now sufficiently advanced that video game-style characters and “sloppy” renderings are particularly puzzling for a brand valued at $11.6 billion and built on Italian craftsmanship.

The mismatch between Gucci’s heritage and the perceived shortcomings of its AI-generated content makes the campaign a striking example of the challenges luxury brands face when integrating emerging technologies.

PRIMAVERA

February 27

2 p.m. CET#GucciPrimavera



Created with AI pic.twitter.com/HGmhBlP9NJ — gucci (@gucci) February 25, 2026

Gucci’s experiment illustrates the opportunities and pitfalls of integrating AI into high fashion marketing: it can generate high-impact, visually striking content, yet it also exposes the brand to criticism from loyal audiences attuned to authenticity. In a fast evolving digital landscape, the challenge for luxury houses lies in using technology to enhance their creative vision without eroding the values that confer prestige and aspirational appeal.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

