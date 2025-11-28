Concordium’s CEO on The Future of Digital Identity Is Privacy and Programmable Money

In Brief Concordium’s blockchain uses zero-knowledge proofs to verify age and identity privately, promising safer, seamless digital interactions.

What if you could prove your age online without ever revealing your name, birthday, or ID? In an exclusive interview, Boris Bohrer‑Bilowitzki—CEO of Concordium—explains how the company’s blockchain platform leverages zero‑knowledge proofs to embed digital identity directly at the protocol level. This innovation enables privacy‑preserving verification and programmable money, opening the door to a fundamentally new digital paradigm. Bohrer‑Bilowitzki delves into how this technology could redefine trust, streamline real‑world interactions, and deliver a safer, more seamless digital experience for everyday users.

Boris, can you please introduce yourself and Concordium?

I’m Boris Bohrer‑Bilowitzki, CEO of Concordium. We operate a layer‑1 blockchain distinguished by two core unique selling propositions. First, identity is embedded directly into the base layer. This enables users to interact within the ecosystem in a fully privacy‑preserving manner through zero‑knowledge proofs.

On the other side, we have what we call PLTs, protocol-level tokens, which allow issuance specifically geared toward stablecoins, enabling full programmability features. This delivers on the core promise of programmable money, which then integrates with the ID in what we call “verify and pay,” or the ID by itself in “verify and access.”

The goal isn’t to challenge Ethereum or Solana—or any of the established players—in a head‑on battle. That would be futile, especially in the DeFi space, where the top 70 projects largely replicate one another. Instead, we’re focused on onboarding new users by abstracting away the complexities of crypto. Our first step is privacy‑preserving age verification, which is already live across multiple industries, as our recent announcements demonstrate.

Building on top of that, with regard to the programmability features of protocol-level issuance, we abstract away all the risks that smart contracts inherently have when they fulfill a custodial function. That’s how the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems are generally built.

And I know a thing or two about custody, since I was the founding partner, and still am the founding partner, and former Chief Commercial Officer of Copper, one of the largest custodians in the world. The idea here is that issuing on a protocol level, rather than via smart contracts, allows you to program smart money for transactions you do, whether in the real world or industries like gambling, gaming, adult content, or any transaction to pay for content.

On the other hand, for more complex transactions such as trade and finance, where the time value of money is important, it gives stablecoins, currently lacking use cases in the form of tokenized money market funds or any yield-bearing stablecoin, an actual purpose. And that’s the project.

How does Concordium embed digital ID at the protocol level without compromising user privacy?

That’s the core of it all. Privacy is very important to us because, at the end of the day, you won’t get users in the crypto world if you don’t implement it at all. And if you ignore compliance-related standards with regard to ID, you won’t get regulators onboard.

Concordium’s approach is that you go through a verification process once when entering the ecosystem, done by classic identity providers, like Notabene. Notabene certifies that the document you present to onboard is valid. But here’s the magical part: Concordium at no point has access to the data; the chain doesn’t see it. What happens is that the line items of that identity are cryptographically hashed into an identity object tied to your wallet.

So, for example, typically you would see Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, driver’s license, birthday, etc., but when interacting in an ecosystem, you don’t want to reveal your name or exact document. If we take age verification as a simple example, the merchant only needs to know if you’re over 18. Using zero-knowledge proofs, from a wallet that only you control, you can prove this without ever showing your personal data. That’s how privacy is implemented.

If age verification could be completely invisible, how would that change the Internet for users?

The way people currently interact online, they have to go through some onboarding process everywhere, which is ridiculous. The idea should be that you don’t have to expose your name or activity just to access a service. Yes, you need compliance when proving age, and rightly so, especially for children and social media. But invisible age verification makes your life easier, keeps you private, and stays compliant.

It’s difficult to implement this, particularly with zero-knowledge proofs and ecosystem interaction, but we’ve solved that.

Could Concordium’s approach to identity verification become a global standard for privacy-first authentication?

Absolutely. It depends on how far you want to take it. Age verification is a low-hanging fruit since your birthdate is on any government-issued document. The key is doing it once, not multiple times. Interaction afterward remains private.

We’re already experimenting with more complex KYC use cases. For example, onboarding to banks requires more than a driver’s license photo. You could hash your identity to a wallet in a way that allows you to open a bank account with one click, scanning a QR code, without repeatedly submitting documents. Layers exist behind this for KYC reliance, but the foundation is there. So yes, this approach could become a standard for privacy-first authentication globally.

How do you convince regulators that privacy doesn’t mean loneliness?

Privacy is not the same as anonymity. Crypto often emphasizes complete anonymity, which regulators don’t accept, forcing services to repeat KYC checks. We bring our solutions to regulators, for example, on age verification, along with merchants and payment service providers. They’ve given us the green light, recognizing this as the best solution they’ve seen.

It’s a step-by-step process. Convincing regulators involves proving that regulations are upheld. After years of lagging behind, regulators are embracing technology that secures compliance while respecting privacy. For example, the UK Online Safety Act is strict, and Ofcom ensures it’s enforced. Concordium’s solution helps solve these problems efficiently, reducing user friction while satisfying regulatory requirements.

Could zero-knowledge proofs eventually replace traditional ID checks everywhere, from banks to bars?

My short answer is yes. Implementation is key. For example, bars and movie theaters currently check IDs manually. Banks do the same with paper records. Over-regulation often exists because there’s no technology to simplify it. Zero-knowledge proofs provide privacy while satisfying regulators, enabling trust without exposing personal information. Sovereign identity plus privacy-preserving technology is the way forward, and regulators agree that they just need assurance that regulations are being upheld.

How do you respond to critics who say blockchain-based identity is too complex for everyday users?

I’m not surprised. Current implementations in Ethereum or similar networks are risky. Complexity is often misunderstood; the blockchain itself shouldn’t be seen, it should just work. Industry participants must make tooling easier.

Explaining seed phrases or private keys to everyday users, like your aunt, is futile. That’s why people lose access to funds. Complexity can be solved. At Concordium, blockchain is invisible; users set up an ID in our app and interact with services like age verification. Other functionality follows.

The crypto ecosystem shows signs of stagnation. With monthly dApp users stuck at 6–7 million, it’s clear that blockchain’s complexity has kept most users at arm’s length. But people already use complex systems like finance without fully understanding them. Blockchain can solve these real-world problems. The key is tooling and usability. Identity solutions don’t need to be complex if the application is intuitive.

Are there any creative use cases for privacy-preserving IDs beyond age verification, like voting or social media?

Governance is one compelling example. Imagine identity‑based voting systems where privacy is preserved and an individual’s stake in the ecosystem directly influences outcomes. In social media, privacy‑preserving identity verification could enable platforms to deliver content aligned with users’ verified preferences—rather than relying on algorithmic manipulation. Beyond that, blockchain technology unlocks entirely new product categories previously deemed impossible, weaving a trustworthy foundation for innovation.

What’s the biggest trade-off between privacy and convenience in your system? How do you solve it?

There is always a trade-off. Even cypherpunks go through KYC to access stablecoins. Privacy doesn’t mean anonymity; you need to verify documents once, and the data should not be shared across the ecosystem. Our system balances convenience and privacy: users verify once, remain private, and regulators are satisfied. Overemphasizing anonymity prevents adoption and regulatory compliance. We skew toward convenience while preserving core privacy promises.

Could Concordium’s solution redefine what it means to trust an online service?

Yes, and it already does. Trust stems from proving attributes—such as age—without revealing unnecessary personal data. For instance, when you need to verify the authenticity of online content or interactions, Concordium enables trustless, privacy‑preserving proof. It continuously verifies attributes within the ecosystem, redefining how we understand trust in the digital world.

If Concordium succeeds, what tangible differences will the average internet user experience in their digital life?

Their experience will be smoother and safer. Users can interact online without unnecessarily exposing personal data. For instance, in adult content scenarios, there’s no need to worry about AI age estimation or disclosing sensitive personal information. Concordium enables trustless interactions that verify user attributes while preserving privacy, ultimately making the internet and digital life safer for everyone.

