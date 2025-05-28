Coinstore Concludes Pizza Festival, Bridging Blockchain Culture With Community Engagement

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Coinstore wrapped up its annual Pizza Festival with a multi-platform campaign that celebrated Bitcoin Pizza Day through cultural events, Web3 engagement, charitable outreach, and community-driven blockchain participation.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinstore recently concluded its annual Pizza Festival, marking Bitcoin Pizza Day through a multi-platform campaign that blended cultural references, Web3 interaction, and offline community engagement. Running from May 22nd to June 4th, the initiative was themed “No Pizza, No Peace” and included both digital and in-person activations.

The event paid tribute to the historic 2010 transaction in which 10,000 BTC were used to purchase two pizzas, widely recognized as the first use of cryptocurrency in a real-world exchange. Coinstore used this occasion to highlight the intersection of blockchain technology and broader cultural participation.

In collaboration with TaskOn, Coinstore conducted an incentivized mission campaign, offering a $10,000 prize pool distributed across user-generated content, on-chain activities, and airdrop engagement. A central feature of the initiative was the “No Pizza, No Peace” offline gathering hosted at ODEUM, Jio Space, where members of the Web3 community, local users, and industry participants convened to mark the occasion.

🍕 Recap: Coinstore’s Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 — No Pizza, No Peace!



On May 23rd, Coinstore hosted our first-ever offline Bitcoin Pizza Day event and it was an incredible success! Held at Odeum, Jio Space, PJ, we brought together the Web3 community for a day filled with purpose,… pic.twitter.com/0vgf1TdS2U — Coinstore (@CoinstoreExc) May 24, 2025

Pizza As A Social Protocol: A Charitable Approach To Community Engagement

Coinstore introduced a pizza donation campaign in partnership with MEW, Cryptobilis, TaskOn, and several other Web3 organizations, distributing pizzas to underserved communities and child-focused institutions. This initiative integrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values into what has traditionally been a lighthearted, meme-oriented occasion.

The campaign also marked the launch of the Coinstore ESG Partner Program, with participating brands aligning their marketing efforts around socially responsible principles, reflecting a broader shift toward value-driven engagement in the cryptocurrency industry.

Using Pizza Day as a cultural reference point, Coinstore showcased how blockchain-centric themes can be expanded into large-scale campaigns that integrate digital incentives, in-person gatherings, and social initiatives. This approach positioned the platform as both a marketplace and a facilitator of community-building and cultural relevance in the Web3 ecosystem.

The event was supported by project collaborators including Cat in a Dogs World, DIGIKA, Ethical Finance, Cryptobilis, and TaskOn. Media coverage was provided by outlets such as MetaEra, Odaily, BlockBeats, TechFlow, Mpost, Coingabbar, TokTimes, Blockpedia, Geekmetaverse, 36 Media, and KTRO.

Coinstore aims to develop an ecosystem that enables broad access to blockchain technology and digital assets. Serving a global user base exceeding 10 million, the platform features over 1,100 listed tokens, including more than 100 categorized as premium digital assets. Its operations focus on delivering trading services that are secure, reliable, and accessible to a diverse audience.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson