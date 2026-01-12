CoinShares: US Crypto ETFs See Outflows While XRP, Solana, And Sui Attract Capital

In Brief CoinShares reported $454 million in weekly outflows from digital asset products, led by Bitcoin and Ethereum, as investors reassess markets amid reduced expectations for US interest rate cuts, while XRP, Solana, and Sui continued to attract capital.

Digital asset manager CoinShares released a new edition of its digital asset fund flows report indicating that investment products linked to digital assets experienced net outflows of approximately $454 million over the past week.

The data showed that four consecutive days of withdrawals, totaling around $1.3 billion, nearly offset the $1.5 billion in inflows recorded during the first two days of the year. The shift in market sentiment was largely attributed to growing concerns among investors regarding the reduced likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March, following recent macroeconomic data releases.

Recent US economic indicators, including stronger-than-anticipated services activity, continued resilience in the labor market, and signs that inflation remains elevated, have led investors to reassess expectations for monetary easing. Market participants have reduced the likelihood of near-term rate cuts, with CME FedWatch data showing shifting probabilities for a potential March move and longer-term projections for 2026 now pointing to only one or two cuts overall.

Global Crypto Fund Flows Turn Negative As US Leads Outflows While Altcoins Attract Inflows

From a regional perspective, the United States was the only market to register net outflows, amounting to $569 million. In contrast, Germany recorded inflows of $58.9 million, Canada attracted $24.5 million, and Switzerland saw $21 million in new capital, CoinShares continued.

Notably, Bitcoin-related products accounted for the majority of the negative flows, with net outflows of $405 million, while short-Bitcoin products also posted withdrawals of $9.2 million, suggesting mixed expectations toward the asset’s near-term performance. Ethereum-linked products experienced $116 million in outflows, alongside $21 million in withdrawals from multi-asset investment products. Smaller outflows were also reported for products connected to Binance and Aave, at $3.7 million and $1.7 million respectively.

Meanwhile, investment products tied to XRP, Solana, and Sui continued to attract capital, recording inflows of $45.8 million, $32.8 million, and $7.6 million respectively.

Some analysts suggest that while short-term cryptocurrency market conditions appear constructive, the outlook for 2026 remains cautious as weakening liquidity trends have increasingly failed to support BTC price momentum.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin was trading at $90,707, reflecting a marginal 0.01% increase over the previous 24 hours. During that period, the asset recorded an intraday low of $90,239 and a high of $92,253.

Ethereum was priced at around $3,118, representing a gain of about 0.41% over the same timeframe, with prices fluctuating between a low of $3,091 and a high of $3,165, according to figures provided by CoinMarketCap.

