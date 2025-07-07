CoinShares Reports $1.04B Weekly Inflows Into Digital Assets Amid Sustained Investor Demand

In Brief CoinShares reports $1.04B in weekly inflows into digital asset products, pushing crypto assets under management to a record $188B amid steady Bitcoin and rising Ethereum investor interest.

European digital asset-focused alternative investment firm CoinShares has released its latest report, stating that digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $1.04 billion over the past week. This marks the 12th consecutive week of positive flows, which now accumulate to $18 billion in total.

The recent upward price movement contributed to pushing total assets under management (AuM) to a new record high of $188 billion. Reported trading volumes for the week were $16.3 billion, consistent with the weekly average for the year so far.

Geographically, the United States accounted for the largest portion of inflows, contributing $1 billion. Germany and Switzerland followed, with $38.5 million and $33.7 million, respectively. Conversely, outflows were observed in Canada and Brazil, where sentiment remained subdued, with net movements of $29.3 million and $9.7 million exiting the market.

Bitcoin-focused investment products received $790 million in inflows last week, a decline compared to the previous three-week average of $1.5 billion. This deceleration may reflect increasing investor caution as Bitcoin approaches its historic peak valuation.

Ethereum investment products saw their 11th consecutive week of inflows, adding $226 million over the week. This brings the cumulative total over the period to $2.85 billion. When viewed proportionally, Ethereum’s weekly inflows have averaged 1.6% of AuM during this stretch, compared to Bitcoin’s 0.8%, suggesting a relative shift in investor preference toward Ethereum.

Bitcoin Holds Above $108K, Ethereum Nears $2,600

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $108,730, representing a rise of approximately 0.66% over the past 24 hours. The asset reached an intraday high of $109,627 and a low of $108,040 within the same period. Meanwhile, Ethereum is priced at $2,560, marking a 1.92% gain during the last day. The highest value recorded for Ethereum was $2,599, while the lowest stood at $2,508.

The total global market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector is currently at $3.36 trillion, reflecting a 0.88% increase over the previous 24-hour cycle. Trading activity across the market has also intensified, with the overall volume reaching $92.34 billion, which constitutes a 42.15% surge, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

