CoinJar Brings AI-Enabled Portfolio And Market Features To US Investors Amid Regulatory Confidence

In Brief CoinJar has expanded into the US, introducing fully integrated AI tools within its regulated platform to provide American investors with enhanced portfolio and market insights.

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinJar announced its expansion into the United States, building on its established presence in Australia, the UK, and Ireland, marking a notable step in the company’s international growth.

The US launch will operate under relevant federal and state regulations, reflecting CoinJar’s consistent focus on compliance across its markets. As part of this expansion, CoinJar will introduce CoinJar AI, an assistant integrated directly into its exchange platform that allows users to access portfolio information and monitor market activity.

The launch underscores the increasing interest within the digital asset sector in incorporating AI-driven tools into regulated trading environments, as well as CoinJar’s confidence in the evolving compliance framework in the US CoinJar is among a select group of exchanges entering the US market with AI-enabled portfolio and market features built into its core platform, demonstrating how exchanges are beginning to differentiate their offerings beyond standard trading functionality.

“The U.S. market has reached a point where we can plan and build with greater confidence,” said Asher Tan, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinJar, in a written statement. “That applies not only to market access but also to the kinds of tools we can responsibly deploy for users. CoinJar AI demonstrates what becomes possible when regulation and technology progress together. It’s no coincidence that we’re launching this capability first in the U.S., where oversight is evolving to support innovation while maintaining strong consumer protections,” he added.

CoinJar stated that CoinJar AI is fully integrated into its exchange platform, rather than operating as a separate or experimental feature. The assistant functions within a regulated and compliant framework, with privacy and data security incorporated into its design.

Founded in 2013, CoinJar is a well-established centralized exchange recognized for its transparency and focus on compliance. The company serves over 800,000 customers across Australia and the UK, where it is registered with AUSTRAC and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), respectively.

With its expansion into the United States, CoinJar is extending its regulated infrastructure and user-centered product design to American cryptocurrency investors operating in an increasingly mature digital asset market.

