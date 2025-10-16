en en
News Report Technology
October 16, 2025

Coinbase Launches ‘The Blue Carpet’ To Streamline Support For Asset Issuers From Application To Post-Listing

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 16, 2025 at 5:51 am Updated: October 16, 2025 at 5:51 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 16, 2025 at 5:51 am

In Brief

Coinbase has launched “The Blue Carpet,” a comprehensive, fee-free program offering asset issuers personalized guidance, operational tools, and resources to support listing and growth on its platform.

Coinbase Launches ‘The Blue Carpet’ to Streamline Support for Asset Issuers from Application to Post-Listing

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced that it has launched “The Blue Carpet,” a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to simplify and enhance support for asset issuers from initial application through post-listing. 

The program provides direct access to Coinbase’s Listings Team for personalized guidance, along with resources that help projects present their information accurately, connect with trusted partners, and comply with evolving regulatory standards.

The Blue Carpet consolidates previously separate services into a single, cohesive offering available to anyone seeking to list an asset on Coinbase. It is intended to serve as a strategic tool for projects aiming to launch and grow on-chain. 

Services included in the program allow issuers to receive direct guidance from the Listings Team, request updates to their asset pages on both Coinbase and Coinbase’s retail decentralized exchange (DEX), access referral services such as discounts on market maker matching and regulatory whitepaper support, and receive one-year Coinbase One subscriptions for select core team members.

Coinbase Listings Offer Crypto Projects Market Access, Operational Support, And Fee-Free Onboarding

Listing on Coinbase represents a milestone for any cryptocurrency project, offering immediate exposure to millions of retail and institutional users worldwide. Beyond market access, a listing provides operational benefits, including direct use of Coinbase’s custody solutions for secure treasury management and access to Liquifi for automated token distributions, which facilitates essential processes such as vesting and rewards. These features position a Coinbase listing as entry into an ecosystem built on trust, scalability, and reliability.

Coinbase does not charge asset issuers any fees for listing or application, and unlike many exchanges, it does not require payment for marketing services or the adoption of additional Coinbase products.

Disclaimer

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
