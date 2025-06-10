Cohere Partners With Ensemble To Bring Agentic AI To Healthcare

In Brief Cohere AI has partnered with Ensemble Health Partners to introduce secure agentic AI into complex healthcare workflows, offering healthcare providers, clinical teams, and revenue cycle teams a tailored advanced AI system.

Company specializing in natural language processing and large language models, Cohere announced a partnership with Ensemble Health Partners to introduce secure agentic AI into complex healthcare workflows. This collaboration aims to provide healthcare providers, clinical teams, and revenue cycle teams with a tailored advanced AI system designed to reduce administrative burdens while upholding stringent security and compliance standards essential in healthcare operations.

Through this partnership, Ensemble will implement a customized version of Cohere North, Cohere’s secure AI agents platform, to streamline administrative processes, enhance financial outcomes, and improve patient experiences within hospitals and health systems. This represents the initial deployment of Cohere North within the healthcare sector, a significant focus area due to its strict data security requirements. The platform is engineered for secure implementation, allowing regulated industries to safely consolidate sensitive data in a single location to achieve notable improvements in productivity and efficiency.

Ensemble plans to utilize Cohere North to rapidly develop and deploy specialized AI agents capable of accessing multiple disparate data sources, including various electronic health record systems, internal tools, and industry data. These agents are designed to comprehend industry-specific terminology and assist with intricate claim analyses involving billing and insurance codes, contract terms, and payer-specific regulations. These functionalities support automation of complex tasks that require coordination across traditionally fragmented revenue cycle operations, such as accounts receivable collections and utilization management. By seamlessly integrating with critical data sources, Cohere North will enable Ensemble to maximize value for healthcare providers and patients alike.

Given the sensitive nature of patient and internal data, security is paramount for agentic AI applications in healthcare. Ensemble will deploy Cohere North within its HIPAA-compliant environment, executing essential tasks behind secure firewalls to ensure the protection of all patient and customer information.

Cohere: What Is It?

Cohere is a generative AI startup specializing in large language models (LLMs) tailored for enterprise applications. It is building foundation models and end-to-end AI products designed to solve real-world business problems. The firm partners with companies to deliver seamless integration, full customization, and easy-to-use solutions for their workforce and customers. Its all-in-one platform offers enterprises security, data privacy and optionality to deploy across all major cloud providers, private cloud environments, or on-premises.

As of May 2025, Cohere reported an annualized revenue exceeding $100 million, doubling since the beginning of the year. This growth is attributed to a strategic focus on private AI deployments and long-term contracts with enterprise clients.

