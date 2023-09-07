Cloudera and AWS Forge Strategic Partnership to Fuel Data Management for Enterprise AI

Published: Sep 07, 2023 at 4:10 am Updated: Sep 07, 2023 at 4:11 am
In Brief

Cloudera said that the collaboration will harness AWS services to provide an open data lakehouse for trusted enterprise generative AI.


Published: 7 September 2023, 4:10 am Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 4:11 am
Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company Cloudera, announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). According to the companies, the agreement signifies a significant commitment to amplifying the growth and scalability of cloud-native data management and analytics on the AWS platform.

Cloudera said that the collaboration will harness AWS services to fuel ongoing innovation and reduce costs for joint customers, all while providing an open data lakehouse for trusted enterprise generative AI.

The company said its focus on optimizing its open data lakehouse platform led to the selection of AWS as the ideal platform to host critical customer data platform (CDP) components. This encompasses a wide spectrum, including data in motion, data lake house, data warehouse, operational database, AI/machine learning, master data management, and end-to-end security.

Tackling Enterprise AI Workloads Through Cloud-Native Data Management

Cloudera asserts that the strategic choice will allow customers to transition to CDP in the cloud without necessitating application refactoring, while also accommodating hybrid deployments. Moreover, the platform has meticulously engineered CDP to integrate with AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).

The company claims the integration will reduce costs and capitalize on the latest innovations from AWS, while eliminating the need for Cloudera customers to manage these intricate integrations themselves.

“With tighter hardware and AWS service integration, customers get the best possible experience with strong security and governance, along with new cost reduction options to support their most critical analytical workloads,” said Paul Codding, Executive Vice President of Product Management, Cloudera. “Together, Cloudera and AWS give organizations the tools required to build and run data applications in the way that can best meet the unique and changing needs of their business.”

The partnership will extend beyond technology integration. AWS and Cloudera have also committed to joint marketing and co-selling initiatives, promising to enhance customer experiences even further.

Chris Grusz, General Manager, Technology Partnerships and Marketplace at AWS, underscored the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Cloudera has strengthened their collaboration with AWS for shared customers to leverage their existing investments in CDP and accelerate their modernization to the cloud.” 

