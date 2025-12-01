Closing November: Bitcoin’s Worst Month Since 2018 — Or Just A Long Exhale?

In Brief Bitcoin ended November with its worst monthly drawdown since 2018, sliding to around $86K amid macro uncertainty, ETF outflows, and extreme market fear, leaving the market oversold but potentially setting up for a multi-month recovery.

You know that feeling when you look at a chart and think, “So we just did all that for nothing?” That’s pretty much what Bitcoin gave us into the close of November. During November’s last week, price kept knocking on the door of the low $90Ks, pretending it had the energy to push — and then didn’t. We ended up sliding right back toward $86K like the whole mid-month bounce was a half-hearted warm-up rather than an actual attempt at a reversal.

And honestly, zooming out, that tracks. November really was a grinder. A nearly 20% drawdown for Bitcoin, the worst November since 2018, and a general sense of “okay, maybe we flew a bit too close to the sun with those all-time highs.” Even the majors that usually take turns leading — ETH, SOL, the usual suspects — more or less followed BTC’s mood lower. That’s the psychological bit that makes late-year trading tricky: once enough of the market is underwater, people stop buying dips and start asking themselves whether they’re the ones providing liquidity to smarter sellers.

What actually pushed all this? Well, pick your favourite macro plot twist. Rate-cut expectations were basically on a trampoline all month. Early November, everyone was flirting with a December cut. Two weeks later, the probability cratered. Then suddenly it bounced again. These aren’t “macro signals,” they’re mood swings with charts attached. Bitcoin thrives on clear narratives; this was the opposite. And then Japan, of all places, jumps in with rising JGB yields that threatened to unwind the yen carry trade — a very unsexy phrase that nevertheless translates directly into risk assets (like BTC) taking a slap.

Flows didn’t help. Spot ETFs bled for weeks, which always feels worse than it actually is because people now treat ETF flow tables like gospel. IBIT saw huge redemptions, and BlackRock had to basically say, “Calm down, this is normal.” And maybe it is. Because toward the very end of the month, inflows finally flickered back to life.

It matched the broader vibe on-chain: negative funding, washed-out open interest, and overall sentiment stuck in “extreme fear.” These are the setups where analytically-minded traders start whispering, “This is probably the bottom,” while emotionally-minded traders think, “No, this must be the middle of the drop.” Honestly, both camps may have a point.

CORRECTION: Texas purchased $5M on Nov. 20th. $10M is allocated from general revenue but not all $10M has been allocated.@BitcoinMagazine — Lee ₿ratcher (@lee_bratcher) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, the regulatory and structural stuff kept humming along in the background, almost indifferent to price. Texas literally bought the dip through IBIT. Banks kept experimenting with stablecoins and tokenized funds.

re: Tether FUD



From latest attestation announcement (Q3 2025):



"Tether will continue to maintain a multi-billion-dollar excess reserve buffer and an overall proprietary Group equity approaching $30 billion."



Tether had (at end of Q3 2025) ~7B in excess equity (on top of the… — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) November 30, 2025

Tether got a downgrade from S&P and responded with theatrical outrage, which, again, is becoming a genre of its own. All these micro-events don’t move price individually, but they create the air you breathe while trading.

Across majors, the close was more “ugh, we need to cool off” than “oh God, the floor just fell out.” ETH had this very ETH thing going on where the fundamentals (upgraded gas limits, Fusaka roadmap chatter) look great on paper, while whales quietly sit on their hands and refuse to chase the market higher.

Solana’s story was even more textbook: strong year, too much hot money, ETF flows suddenly reverse, treasury governance gets spicy, and boom — you get a drawdown with an identity crisis attached.

So where does this leave Bitcoin heading into December? Well, the picture is messier than the narratives make it. A lot of indicators scream, “We’re oversold, this should be a bottom.” ETF flows aren’t bleeding anymore. And historically, when Bitcoin’s Sharpe ratio is hugging zero, returns over the next several months skew strongly positive.

But — and this is the annoying part we all want to skip — macro can still smack us around. The BOJ could surprise again. US labour data could wobble. Another DAT or Strategy headline could spook liquidity. If we get one more flush into the low $80Ks, I won’t pretend to be shocked. But I also won’t pretend it’s a sign of the cycle’s demise.

If anything, November felt like the market collectively exhaling after months of sprinting. Now we’re entering December with price in this frustrating but ultimately healthy range — something like an $80K–$100K box — with leverage reset, sentiment thawing, and just enough uncertainty to keep everyone second-guessing themselves.

