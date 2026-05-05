Global B2B Payments Are Still Running On Correspondent Banking, And It’s Costing More Than Anyone Wants To Admit

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief A quick look at the numbers shows us that the B2B payments market easily processes trillions of dollars annually, even though a striking share of that volume moves through infrastructure that was designed decades before the concept of a real-time, multi-currency digital business even existed.

A quick look at the numbers shows us that the B2B payments market easily processes trillions of dollars annually, even though a striking share of that volume moves through infrastructure that was designed decades before the concept of a real-time, multi-currency digital business even existed.

Additionally, the sector’s correspondent banking network, i.e., the chain of bilateral relationships between banks that underpins most international wire transfers, has been contracting steadily since 2011, while the number of active correspondent banking relationships globally has also fallen by 25%, a decline that has concentrated transaction flows through fewer corridors (as well as increased costs and compounded payment failure rates)

To put some numbers on it, between 15 and 20 per cent of cross-border payments are currently interrupted by errors born of mistyped routing instructions, formatting inconsistencies, or incomplete beneficiary information. As a result, average global remittance costs sat at 6.49% during Q1 2025, well above the 3% target that the G20 set more than a decade ago.

Furthermore, traditional wire transfers typically come with combined fees ranging from 2% to 5% when FX markups, intermediary bank charges, and compliance processing are all factored in. Thus, for a business processing $10 million in cross-border payments annually, that’s somewhere between $200,000 and $500,000 in transaction costs alone.

The drag isn’t only financial

Every correspondent bank in the above chain adds its own processing window, formatting requirements, and potential points of failure. A multi-hop transaction between, say, a European business and a counterpart in Southeast Asia might pass through two or three intermediary institutions before settlement is complete, with each hop adding time, cost, and uncertainty.

Amidst these bottlenecks, stablecoin numbers sit as a useful reference point with the asset class being used to process transactions worth $33 trillion as of last year and up 72% year-on-year. Not only that, B2B blockchain payment volumes have grown 733% over the same period, revealing genuine enterprise adoption (thanks to reduced settlement time and corridor costs).

However, stablecoins without fiat on/off-ramp capability, compliance tooling, and integration with traditional payment rails solve only part of the problem, since enterprise treasury teams can’t run operations exclusively on USDC settlements any more than they can run them exclusively on SWIFT. The practical requirement here, then, is a framework that handles both within the same workflow, without forcing a choice between efficiency and flexibility.

The liquidity dimension is also worth flagging, because it tends to get underweighted in discussions that focus mainly on transaction fees. Settlement delays have a capital cost that’s distinct from the fee cost, which, for companies running tight liquidity positions across multiple markets, has consequences that don’t show up neatly in a fee ledger but are present in the overall finance sheet.

What It Takes to Actually Close the Gap

The payment infrastructure that functions properly for global businesses operating across multiple currencies and jurisdictions has to do several things at once, namely connect traditional rails with digital asset capabilities without requiring separate providers for each; handle FX transparently at the point of execution rather than embedding costs in a markup that surfaces later; and provide real-time visibility across account positions so treasury teams aren’t making liquidity decisions based on yesterday’s settlement files.

One project that does all of this well is OpenPayd. Its single-API infrastructure connects SEPA, Faster Payments, SWIFT, and local ACH systems alongside digital asset capabilities, with virtual IBAN architecture handling transaction matching automatically and multi-currency accounts providing a live view of balances across positions in a single dashboard.

Not only that, all FX-related tasks can be tackled using the same interface, with rates reflecting the actual cost of conversion rather than a margin layered in separately. Consequently, any business running high-volume cross-border operations (marketplaces, remittance platforms, payroll providers, digital asset exchanges) has the potential to majorly reduce their annual overheads by anywhere between 20% to 50%.

Similarly, when it comes to compliance, OpenPayd offers regulatory coverage across UK FCA, Malta MFSA, and Canadian FIN-TRAC, allowing clients to foray into new markets without requiring a separate regulatory relationship that has to be built from scratch. This aspect is especially important for firms navigating both the EU’s MiCA framework and the evolving regulatory landscape around stablecoin usage in cross-border settlements.

Lastly, the $180 billion in annualized transaction volume the platform processes across more than a thousand clients like Kraken, Ripple, Bitfinex, and Wirex (at a 99.99% reported uptime) reflects what infrastructure looks like when it takes the legacy cost of correspondent banking seriously as a structural problem rather than a background condition that finance teams simply learn to work around.

The Bigger Picture

For businesses that have taken the above-listed infrastructure gaps seriously, the shift away from correspondent banking dependency hasn’t just been about cutting transaction costs; it has meant tighter liquidity management, faster settlement across more markets, and treasury operations that reflect what’s actually in the accounts rather than what was there two business days ago.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

