Civic Unveils Civic Auth, Offering A Gateway To Comprehensive Identity Management

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Civic launches Auth, a single sign-on platform that provides users with access to a comprehensive suite of identity management tools.

Provider of identity management solutions, Civic announced the launch of Civic Auth, a single sign-on platform designed to serve as an entry point to Web3. This solution provides users with access to a comprehensive suite of identity management tools.

“By introducing Civic Auth, we’re helping developers meet people where they are in their Web3 journey and creating familiar experiences for everyone from Web3 novices to experts,” said JP Bedoya, Chief Product Officer at Civic, in a written statement. “Users are able to benefit from a single, unified identity solution that can meet various verification requirements across the Web3 ecosystem. Now, applications can serve their users with a flexible identity platform that will allow them to easily zip around the ecosystem,” he added.

With Civic Auth, users can connect their existing wallets or simply sign in with their email, passkey, or Google account. If a user does not bring their own wallet, one will be automatically created for them. This user-friendly process reduces friction and simplifies onboarding for those new to Web3. By using abstracted wallets, Civic Auth allows more individuals to enjoy the benefits of blockchain technology without the complexity of managing private keys themselves.

Once a user’s wallet is connected, Civic can verify their identity and government-issued ID, which can then be used for purposes such as preventing Sybil attacks or ensuring compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations. Developers can also take advantage of privacy-preserving features, such as on-chain gating and credential proofs in smart contract executions, to enhance security. Additionally, developers can easily re-verify a user’s identity at login, denying access to those who do not pass identity verification.

Combating fraud, cheating, and spam has been a constant challenge in the digital space, with new attack methods emerging regularly. To address this, Civic’s identity solutions use tokenized identity to secure an application’s environment, offering comprehensive protection without requiring the integration of multiple vendors.

Having issued over 925,000 Civic Passes and established itself as a trusted partner for many startups, Civic has positioned itself as a leading platform for Web3 identity management.

Civic: What Is It?

This project provides a comprehensive solution for managing digital identity on a verifiable internet, giving individuals control over their identities in a private, blockchain-compatible manner. Through its main offering, Civic Pass, the company offers business clients a streamlined tool for permissioning, allowing secure access to on-chain assets.

Additionally, Civic.me is available for consumers to manage their identity, digital presence, and reputation. Civic‘s goal is to become a globally trusted on-chain identity solution, aiming for widespread, daily use. The company was established in 2015 by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson