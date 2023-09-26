  • Metaverse Post
September 26, 2023

Chase Bank Imposes Ban on Crypto Payments, Reveals Rising Fraud Concerns

by Victor Dey
In Brief

Chase U.K. is set to block cryptocurrency payments for British customers starting October 16, citing the surge in fraud and scams related to digital assets.

The bank informed its clients through email and offered alternative banking options for crypto enthusiasts.

Chase bank Implements Ban on Crypto Payments, Citing Rising Fraud Concerns

To combat cryptocurrency-related fraud and scams, Chase Bank U.K. plans to prohibit crypto payments for its British customers from October 16. The banking giant conveyed this decision through an email to its clients, declaring its intention to decline payments associated with cryptocurrencies while suggesting alternative banking options for crypto enthusiasts.

In the email, Chase also informed customers that they are free to seek alternative banking or financial service providers if they wish to engage in cryptocurrency investments. Therefore, Chase’s customers who want to invest in crypto will have to look for other banking options. 

“If we think you’re making a payment related to crypto assets, we’ll decline it,”

the email reads.

Chase U.K.’s decision adds it to the growing list of British financial institutions imposing restrictions or outright bans on cryptocurrency-related activities. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United Kingdom’s financial regulatory body, recently revealed its involvement in facilitating discussions between banks and crypto firms due to the industry’s persistent struggle to secure banking services.

Moreover, the FCA’s intervention highlights the reluctance of traditional lenders to embrace the burgeoning crypto sector.

Chase U.K. cited the prevalence of crypto assets in facilitating large-scale fraudulent activities as the primary rationale behind its prohibition on crypto payments. This reasoning echoes the concerns of several other U.K. banks that have previously imposed similar limitations. In addition, many traditional lenders are wary of the crypto sector and its risks.

As cryptocurrency continues to gain popularity, the battle against crypto-related fraud and scams remains a top priority for financial institutions and regulators in the United Kingdom.

The U.K.’s financial watchdog has been trying to bridge the gap between banks and crypto firms, but the progress is slow. The crypto industry will have to overcome the hurdles posed by banks and regulators if it wants to grow and thrive in the U.K. market.

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies from the University of Amsterdam and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, “Open Cages,” where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

