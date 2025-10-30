Character.AI Restricts Open-Ended Chat For Users Under 18 And Introduces Safety Measures

In Brief Character AI announced it will prohibit anyone under 18 from having open-ended conversations with its AI chatbots starting in late November, coming after legal pressure from lawmakers and families who say the platform led to teen deaths.

AI-powered chatbot platform, Character.AI announced that users under the age of 18 will no longer be able to engage in open-ended conversations with its AI chatbots, following concerns from lawmakers and families regarding the platform’s potential risks to teenagers.

The change is scheduled to take effect by November 25th. In the meantime, the platform plans to introduce a modified experience for under-18 users that allows them to continue creative activities such as producing videos, stories, and interactive streams with Characters. During this transition, chat sessions for users under 18 will be limited to two hours per day, with further reductions in time anticipated in the weeks leading up to the full implementation.

In addition, Character.AI will implement new age verification measures to ensure that users are presented with features appropriate for their age. The company has developed an internal age assurance system and will integrate it with third-party tools, including Persona, to enhance accuracy and reliability.

The platform also announced the creation and funding of the AI Safety Lab, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to advancing safety alignment in AI entertainment. The lab will focus on developing innovative safety approaches, collaborating with external experts, and sharing research findings. Character.AI intends for the lab to provide the same level of safety-focused attention to AI entertainment as is applied to other AI applications, and it plans to involve technology companies, academics, researchers, and policymakers in this initiative.

Character.AI has announced changes to its platform for users under 18 in response to growing concerns about AI interactions with teenagers. Recent reports and inquiries from regulators have highlighted potential risks associated with open-ended AI conversations, even when content controls are in place. After reviewing feedback from regulators, safety specialists, and parents, the company determined that modifying the under-18 experience is necessary to better protect young users.

These adjustments represent significant steps for the platform and are generally more cautious than measures taken by similar services. The goal is to prioritize the safety of teen users while still providing opportunities for creativity, exploration, and engagement. Character.AI intends to continue working with safety experts, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders to ensure that user protection remains central as the platform develops new features that encourage creative expression and community interaction.

Character.AI is a conversational AI platform that allows users to interact with and create AI-driven characters, or bot personas, powered by large language models.

