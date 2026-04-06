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Business News Report Technology
April 06, 2026

Chainlink And Swift Collaborate To Integrate AI, Oracles, And Blockchain For Global Capital Markets

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 06, 2026 at 6:09 am Updated: April 06, 2026 at 6:09 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 06, 2026 at 6:09 am

In Brief

Chainlink and Swift collaborate to integrate AI, oracles, and blockchain, creating standardized, verifiable infrastructure for tokenized and traditional financial markets.

Chainlink And Swift Collaborate To Integrate AI, Oracles, And Blockchain For Global Capital Markets

Decentralized oracle network Chainlink has announced a collaboration with Swift, the global bank messaging network, to develop core infrastructure for future capital markets. The partnership aims to unify blockchain networks and legacy financial systems using artificial intelligence, oracles, and established global banking standards.

Swift recently achieved a significant milestone in digital asset interoperability, completing trials involving tokenized bonds with major European banks including BNP Paribas Securities Services, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Société Générale. The initiative demonstrated the ability to manage tokenized bond transactions across blockchains while integrating with existing enterprise systems. 

This follows earlier work by Swift and Chainlink with UBS Asset Management, which successfully facilitated cross-chain settlement of tokenized assets using traditional payment rails and involved over a dozen major financial institutions, including Citi, BNY Mellon, and BNP Paribas. These efforts contribute to a broader interoperability framework connecting Swift’s network of more than 11,500 financial institutions.

Standardizing Corporate Actions With AI And Blockchain

At Sibos 2025, Chainlink and 24 leading financial organizations, including Swift, DTCC, Euroclear, UBS, and Wellington Management, advanced a corporate actions processing initiative. The project leverages Chainlink’s Runtime Environment (CRE) and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to validate AI-extracted corporate action data, convert it into ISO 20022-compliant messages, and distribute it across both blockchain ecosystems and traditional infrastructure. Institutionally designated roles for data attestors and contributors ensure cryptographic verification and a secure chain of custody, while multilingual support allows global coverage. The system creates an onchain “golden record” of corporate actions, accessible to custodians, smart contracts, and post-trade systems, providing a standardized foundation for tokenized equities and other digital assets.

Chainlink and Swift have also demonstrated secure, scalable cross-chain settlement of tokenized assets using existing Swift standards, integrating public and private blockchains with traditional financial networks. Key initiatives include collaborations with UBS Asset Management under Singapore’s Project Guardian and partnerships with institutions such as Euroclear, Clearstream, ANZ, Citi, BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, Lloyds Banking Group, and SDX.

Further industry partnerships, including with GLEIF, enable institutional-grade identity solutions for blockchain assets. By combining verifiable Legal Entity Identifiers with Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Identity and Automated Compliance Engine, the solution allows institutions to verify asset provenance, enforce compliance, and maintain control over digital assets while preserving privacy.

Collectively, these initiatives mark a significant step toward integrating AI, oracles, and blockchain technology into mainstream financial markets, enabling real-time, standardized, and verifiable data flow across tokenized and traditional asset classes.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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