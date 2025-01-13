CESS Unveils Decentralized Data Solutions At GBA Meeting To Advance Healthcare And Smart Cities Development

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CESS Network has participated in the Government Blockchain Association Healthcare & Life Sciences Working Group Meeting to empower industries such as healthcare and smart cities by offering innovative solutions.

Decentralized storage and content delivery network infrastructure, CESS Network announced its participation in the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Healthcare & Life Sciences Working Group Meeting. This collaboration aims to empower industries like healthcare and smart cities by offering new solutions.

During the meeting, CESS showcased how its decentralized data solutions can enhance data management and foster research collaboration in healthcare, focusing on safeguarding patient privacy, improving global data compliance, and accelerating the openness and efficiency of medical research. CESS also discussed its applications in smart cities, where it supports real-time data distribution to optimize traffic management, energy usage, and public safety.

As a member of the GBA, CESS intends to continue working with industry partners to explore the widespread use of decentralized technology in both healthcare and smart cities, contributing to innovation and societal development.

#CESS Joins GBA Healthcare & Life Sciences Working Group Meeting. @gbaglobal Check more details of this working group👉https://t.co/wgsMZqXP77



As a decentralized data infrastructure leader, #CESS is empowering industries like Healthcare and Smart Cities with innovative… — CESS Network (@CESS_Storage) January 11, 2025

CESS Network officially joined the GBA, a global network dedicated to advancing blockchain technology, late last year. This membership highlights CESS’s commitment to collaborating with governments to drive the mainstream adoption of decentralized technology and aims to promote best practices and the use of blockchain across various sectors, including government, finance, and public infrastructure.

CESS Network To Advance DeSci Development With New Partnerships

CESS, which stands for Cumulus Encrypted Storage System, is a blockchain-powered decentralized storage and content delivery network (CDN) infrastructure designed for Web3. The platform is used by both users and creators for on-chain data sharing and value transactions, while developers can build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on the network.

As the most efficient Web3 solution for storing and retrieving high-frequency dynamic data, CESS transforms the distribution and circulation of data assets while ensuring data sovereignty and protecting user privacy. By leveraging a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) model, CESS promotes the global deployment of network nodes through incentive-based mechanisms.

Recently, CESS partnered with medical science expert Dr. Changge Fang to contribute to the development of infrastructure for the decentralized science (DeSci) sector. This collaboration aims to create vertical applications that will accelerate global research and innovation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson