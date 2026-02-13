CertiK Wins ‘Best Security & Compliance Solution 2026’ At SiGMA AIBC Eurasia Awards

In Brief CertiK’s recognition at the SiGMA AIBC Eurasia Awards underscored its growing role in delivering institutional‑grade Web3 security and supporting regulatory‑aligned digital asset infrastructure across the Middle East.

Web3 security services provider CertiK announced that it received the award for “Best Security & Compliance Solution 2026” at the SiGMA AIBC Eurasia Awards held on February 10th, 2026.

The recognition highlights CertiK’s technological innovation capabilities and underscores its role in supporting the crypto industry’s progression toward compliance and institutional standards, with the award regarded as one of the most credible distinctions in the Eurasian market.

The SiGMA AIBC Eurasia Awards, jointly organized by SiGMA and AIBC, are considered a leading honor for the digital technology and innovation sectors in the region, focusing on areas such as AI, blockchain, Web3, and compliance security, and are known for rigorous evaluation criteria and an international judging panel. This year’s winners also included well‑known Web3 companies such as Crypto.com, OKX Wallet, Avalanche, and Cointelegraph.

During the ceremony, attention centered on CertiK’s expanding presence in the Middle East. Since establishing its Abu Dhabi branch in 2025, the company has undertaken localized recruitment to meet rising demand for high‑standard security services across regional markets. CertiK’s strategic focus in the region has shifted toward delivering “institutional‑grade” security services designed to provide banks, sovereign wealth funds, and multinational corporations with foundational security measures aligned with traditional financial requirements through advanced engineering capabilities and a comprehensive defense framework.

CertiK has developed multi‑layered cooperation with Abu Dhabi regulators, participated in roundtable discussions on virtual asset regulatory frameworks within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and supplied regulators with real‑time risk monitoring and compliance analysis through its enterprise‑grade platform Skynet Enterprise. These tools assist authorities in evaluating the potential impact of abnormal events on corporate entities and the broader financial system, supporting the parallel advancement of compliance and innovation in the digital economy.

CertiK Strengthens Position As The Largest Web3 Security Firm, Safeguarding Over $600B In Digital Assets

CertiK is recognized as the largest Web3 security services provider, applying formal verification technology to safeguard and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in December 2017 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, the company brings academic research into enterprise environments to support the secure scaling of mission‑critical applications.

CertiK has worked with more than 5,000 enterprise clients, secured over $600 billion in digital assets, and identified more than 180,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Its client base includes major industry projects such as Binance, Ethereum Foundation, BNB Chain, Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, and TON.

Since its founding, CertiK has received investment from 12 major funds, including Sequoia, Coatue, Goldman Sachs, Shunwei Capital, and Insight Partners, and holds a valuation exceeding $2 billion.

